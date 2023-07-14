92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Spanish pro leads WSOP Main Event with 15 players remaining

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 8:49 am
 
The online poker pro from Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $1 ...
The online poker pro from Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Juan Maceiras has the overall chip lead in the World Series of Poker Main Event with 15 players remaining.

The online poker pro from Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Action resumes at 2 p.m. Friday and will continue until the final table of nine players is set. All the remaining players are guaranteed $430,200 but have their eyes on the $12.1 million first prize.

Adam Walton of Thousand Oaks, California, was in second place with 75.475 million chips (94 big blinds) after he won a massive pot with a flopped full house to eliminate Anirban Das of India on the final hand of Day 7.

“It’s really fun. It’s fun to have everybody here hanging out,” Walton told WSOP.com. “It’s a very rare experience to be able to do this in the Main, so I’m having a blast. Having the time of my life.”

Jan-Peter Jachtmann of Germany is in third place with 70.775 million chips (88 big blinds) and is one of two WSOP bracelet winners remaining in the field. The marketing manager won the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship in 2012.

Daniel Weinman is the other bracelet winner and sits in 10th place with 21.75 million chips. He won the $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha 8 Eight-Handed event at last year’s WSOP.

Other notables still remaining are British poker pro Toby Lewis and longtime pro Alec Torelli. Day 6 chip leader Joshua Payne was still alive in eighth place with 31 million chips.

Top 10 chips

1, Juan Maceiras (Spain) 108,000,000

2, Adam Walton (United States) 75,475,000

3, Jan-Peter Jachtmann (Germany) 70,775,000

4, Steven Jones (United States) 67,900,000

5, Toby Lewis (Great Britain) 50,050,000

6, Ruslan Prydryk (Ukraine) 45,750,000

7, Jose Aguilera (Mexico) 37,600,000

8, Joshua Payne (United States) 31,000,000

9, Sachin Joshi (Great Britain) 27,775,000

10, Daniel Weinman (United States) 21,750,000

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
4
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet
Poker legend in position to win 8th career WSOP bracelet
Legendary poker pro falls short of 8th career WSOP bracelet
Legendary poker pro falls short of 8th career WSOP bracelet
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
WSOP Main Event field reaches milestone number; final payouts set
WSOP Main Event field reaches milestone number; final payouts set