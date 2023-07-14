Spanish pro leads WSOP Main Event with 15 players remaining

Juan Maceiras of Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The online poker pro from Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Juan Maceiras has the overall chip lead in the World Series of Poker Main Event with 15 players remaining.

The online poker pro from Spain has 108 million chips (135 big blinds) entering Day 8 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Action resumes at 2 p.m. Friday and will continue until the final table of nine players is set. All the remaining players are guaranteed $430,200 but have their eyes on the $12.1 million first prize.

Adam Walton of Thousand Oaks, California, was in second place with 75.475 million chips (94 big blinds) after he won a massive pot with a flopped full house to eliminate Anirban Das of India on the final hand of Day 7.

“It’s really fun. It’s fun to have everybody here hanging out,” Walton told WSOP.com. “It’s a very rare experience to be able to do this in the Main, so I’m having a blast. Having the time of my life.”

Jan-Peter Jachtmann of Germany is in third place with 70.775 million chips (88 big blinds) and is one of two WSOP bracelet winners remaining in the field. The marketing manager won the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship in 2012.

Daniel Weinman is the other bracelet winner and sits in 10th place with 21.75 million chips. He won the $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha 8 Eight-Handed event at last year’s WSOP.

Other notables still remaining are British poker pro Toby Lewis and longtime pro Alec Torelli. Day 6 chip leader Joshua Payne was still alive in eighth place with 31 million chips.

Top 10 chips

1, Juan Maceiras (Spain) 108,000,000

2, Adam Walton (United States) 75,475,000

3, Jan-Peter Jachtmann (Germany) 70,775,000

4, Steven Jones (United States) 67,900,000

5, Toby Lewis (Great Britain) 50,050,000

6, Ruslan Prydryk (Ukraine) 45,750,000

7, Jose Aguilera (Mexico) 37,600,000

8, Joshua Payne (United States) 31,000,000

9, Sachin Joshi (Great Britain) 27,775,000

10, Daniel Weinman (United States) 21,750,000

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.