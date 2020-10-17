81°F
Poker

Station brings back poker bad beat jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 11:20 am
 

Station Casinos has reintroduced its poker bad beat jackpot after discontinuing it in 2018 following a dispute.

The promotion, called the Jumbo Hold’em Poker Progressive, is shared among the three open Station poker rooms (Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station). The promotion started Oct. 9 with $125,000, and the jackpot rises daily until it is hit.

A bad beat jackpot occurs when a very strong poker hand is beaten by even stronger one. In the Station jackpot, a player must have quad queens or better beaten.

The player with the losing hand receives 35 percent of the jackpot. The player with the winning hand gets 20 percent, the other players at the table share 5 percent, and the other players at the three Station poker rooms when the jackpot is hit share 40 percent.

Station discontinued the Jumbo Hold’em Poker Progressive in 2018 after a dispute over the rules went all the way to the state Gaming Control Board. Two players appeared to create a qualifying hand at Santa Fe Station, but Station Casinos ruled that one player exposed his cards early, nullifying the jackpot.

The players ended up prevailing with the Control Board. Station paid the players, then discontinued the promotion.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

