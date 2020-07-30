Station Casinos poker rooms approved for 8-handed games

Three Station Casinos poker rooms slated to reopen Monday have been approved for eight-handed play with plexiglass dividers.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The rooms at Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station had been set to host six-handed games, but recently gained approval for eight-handed play, a Station spokesman confirmed.

The rooms will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday and will be open 24 hours a day. There will be 10 tables available for play at Boulder, 20 at Red Rock and 14 at Santa Fe. The rooms will have several of their normal promotions available.

No reopening date has been announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.

