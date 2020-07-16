108°F
Poker

Station Casinos releases details on poker rooms reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 

Poker rooms at three Station Casinos properties will reopen with plexiglass dividers that allow for games to be played six-handed.

Station said in June that Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station would reopen their poker rooms Aug. 3. The company recently released further details on the reopening.

The rooms will reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 and will be open 24 hours a day. There will be 10 tables available for play at Boulder, 20 at Red Rock and 14 at Santa Fe. The rooms will have several of their normal promotions available.

No reopening date has been announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

