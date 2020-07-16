Station Casinos releases details on poker rooms reopening

Poker will return at three Station Casinos properties on Aug. 3 with plexiglass dividers at the tables allowing for six-handed games.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Restaurants at three Station Casinos properties, including Red Rock Resort, opened on Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Poker rooms at three Station Casinos properties will reopen with plexiglass dividers that allow for games to be played six-handed.

Station said in June that Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station would reopen their poker rooms Aug. 3. The company recently released further details on the reopening.

The rooms will reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 and will be open 24 hours a day. There will be 10 tables available for play at Boulder, 20 at Red Rock and 14 at Santa Fe. The rooms will have several of their normal promotions available.

No reopening date has been announced for the Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace Station poker rooms.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.