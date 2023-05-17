92°F
Poker

Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas filled with events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 3:51 pm
 
Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Tilman Fertitta has acquired 6.9 million sha ...
Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Tilman Fertitta has acquired 6.9 million shares in Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The summer poker schedule in Las Vegas is filling up.

While the World Series of Poker captures much of the attention — with 95 events May 30 to July 18 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas — several other prestigious events take place at properties on and off the Strip.

That includes the Wynn Summer Classic from May 25 to July 19 at Wynn Las Vegas with $28 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The highlight of the series is the World Poker Tour’s $10,400 buy-in Everyone for One Drop No-limit Texas Hold’em tournament, which begins July 9 and features a massive $10 million guaranteed prize pool.

Here are other scheduled events:

Venetian

The DeepStack Championship Poker Series starts Monday and runs through July 31 with close to $14 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The $2,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em DeepStack Championship is June 22 to 25 and includes a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

There are several other freezeout events that have $1 million guaranteed prize pools, including the $2,500 buy-in Ultimate Bounty starting June 14. The $2,500 Mystery Bounty begins July 7, and the $1,600 Ultimate Stack is slated to open July 12.

Aria

The Aria Poker Classic returns from May 31 to July 15 and is topped by the $3,500 buy-in BetMGM Poker Championship.

This year’s tournament starts June 9 and has a $2 million guaranteed prize pool. That is double the guarantee of the inaugural event in 2022, which was won by Joey Weissman.

MGM Grand

The MGM Grand Summer Poker Festival has 58 tournaments and opens May 30 with the $400 buy-in Grand Kickoff. That is one of six events featuring a guaranteed prize pool of at least $200,000.

The $1,700 buy-in Grand Finale starts July 6 and includes a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

The Orleans

The Orleans Summer Open starts May 29 and has more than $2.7 million in total guarantees.

The $300 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Main Event starts June 16 and has a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool. Other notable events include the $500 buy-in Ladies Championship on June 6 ($50,000 guaranteed prize pool) and the $1,100 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. Championship ($100,00 guaranteed prize pool).

Golden Nugget

The Grand Poker Series runs May 30 to July 3 and has 89 events, with more than $3 million in total tournament guarantees.

The flagship event is the $1,100 buy-in PokerNews Cup No-limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty tournament with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool. The series also features a $600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship with a $500,000 guarantee and three other events with guarantees over $200,000.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

