Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes WSOP and more

Several notable poker tournaments take place in Las Vegas this summer in addition to the 56th World Series of Poker on the Strip.

Poker rooms on the Strip to open ahead of WSOP next month

Chips and cards are on a table during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A player fiddles with chips during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The summer poker season is underway in Las Vegas.

The 56th edition of the World Series of Poker begins Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, and several other tournament series have started with professionals and skilled amateur players taking a seat.

Here is a look at the notable tournament series taking place:

Wynn

The Wynn Summer Classic started Wednesday and runs July 14 with more than $40 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The highlight of the series is the Summer Championship that starts June 26 and includes a $10 million guaranteed prize pool. The final table for that event is set for July 2.

$40,000,000+ in Guarantees, including the $10 Million Summer Championship. As well as: $1M GTD Seniors

$1M GTD PLO Mystery Bounty

$40,000,000+ in Guarantees, including the $10 Million Summer Championship. As well as: $1M GTD Seniors

$1M GTD PLO Mystery Bounty

$2M GTD NLH Mystery Bounty + A Ladies High Roller & a Multi-Day Progressive Knock Out

The Venetian

The DeepStack Championship Poker Series runs through July 31 with nearly $21 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The $1,600 buy-in Seniors tournament runs June 18 to 23 and includes a $2 million guaranteed prize pool, the largest on the schedule. The $1,600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em UltimateStack event from June 25 to 29 has a $1.5 million total guaranteed prize pool and is one of nine final tables that will be streamed on subscription service PokerGo.

DeepStack Championship Poker Series kicks off today and runs through July 31, featuring nearly $21 Million in guaranteed tournament prize pools Nine @PokerGO streamed final tables

Aria

The ARIA Poker Classic Summer Series runs May 28 to July 13 and includes more than $15 million in guaranteed prize pools for the 46 trophy events.

The $3,500 buy-in BetMGM Poker Championship highlights the series. The No-limit Hold’em tournament offers a $3 million guaranteed prize pool, and the final table will be streamed July 4 on PokerGO.

The 2025 ARIA Poker Classic returns May 28th - July 13th featuring 46 trophy events and over $15M in guarantees! The highlight of the series will again be our $3,500 $3M GTD @BetMGM Poker Championship with the FT live-streamed on @PokerGO July 4th.

Golden Nugget

The Grand Poker Series kicks off Tuesday and goes until July 2 with almost $5 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The $400 Championship Main Event starts June 18 and includes a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Grand Poker Series updated structures. Notable changes include: All 12pm mix games now 30K starting chips, 30 minute lvls/40 FT

5pm mix games 25K starting chips 20 minute lvls/25 FT. ⬇️https://t.co/aKRw5YyVs3 Full schedule ⬇️

https://t.co/hLYF0fBlRm Learn more on @PokerNews… pic.twitter.com/tI0zzs86U3 — GNLV Poker (@GNLVpoker) May 17, 2025

MGM Grand

The Summer Poker Festival goes Friday to July 6 and has 152 events with more than $4.5 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The series will host the Moneymaker Tour Main Event starting July 1 with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

MGM Grand LV 2025 Summer Poker Festival - May 23rd to July 6th 152 events

MGM Grand LV 2025 Summer Poker Festival - May 23rd to July 6th 152 events

Over $4.5M in guaranteed prize money We are also thrilled to welcome back the Moneymaker Tour and the $1M Guarantee Moneymaker Main Event!

Orleans

The Orleans Summer Open runs Friday to July 13 and has $3.8 million in guaranteed prize pools

The $800 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Main Event begins July 2 and has a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Looking for direct links to our schedule and structures? We've got QR codes for that! pic.twitter.com/6AHowcGt1P — OrleansPokerRoom (@OrleansPokerRo1) May 13, 2025

