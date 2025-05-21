96°F
Poker

Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes WSOP and more

A player fiddles with chips during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Chips and cards are on a table during the World Series of Poker main event at Horseshoe Convention Center on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2025 - 2:21 pm
 

The summer poker season is underway in Las Vegas.

The 56th edition of the World Series of Poker begins Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, and several other tournament series have started with professionals and skilled amateur players taking a seat.

Here is a look at the notable tournament series taking place:

Wynn

The Wynn Summer Classic started Wednesday and runs July 14 with more than $40 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The highlight of the series is the Summer Championship that starts June 26 and includes a $10 million guaranteed prize pool. The final table for that event is set for July 2.

The Venetian

The DeepStack Championship Poker Series runs through July 31 with nearly $21 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The $1,600 buy-in Seniors tournament runs June 18 to 23 and includes a $2 million guaranteed prize pool, the largest on the schedule. The $1,600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em UltimateStack event from June 25 to 29 has a $1.5 million total guaranteed prize pool and is one of nine final tables that will be streamed on subscription service PokerGo.

Aria

The ARIA Poker Classic Summer Series runs May 28 to July 13 and includes more than $15 million in guaranteed prize pools for the 46 trophy events.

The $3,500 buy-in BetMGM Poker Championship highlights the series. The No-limit Hold’em tournament offers a $3 million guaranteed prize pool, and the final table will be streamed July 4 on PokerGO.

Golden Nugget

The Grand Poker Series kicks off Tuesday and goes until July 2 with almost $5 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The $400 Championship Main Event starts June 18 and includes a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

MGM Grand

The Summer Poker Festival goes Friday to July 6 and has 152 events with more than $4.5 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The series will host the Moneymaker Tour Main Event starting July 1 with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

Orleans

The Orleans Summer Open runs Friday to July 13 and has $3.8 million in guaranteed prize pools

The $800 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Main Event begins July 2 and has a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

