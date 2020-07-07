‘Surfbum’ named Gamble earns 2nd WSOP bracelet

Nathan Gamble won the first non-No-limit Hold’em event of the WSOP Online early Tuesday, a $600 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High-Low tournament.

Nathan Gamble is seen in an undated file photo. (Katerina Lukina/PokerNews)

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nathan Gamble became the first player to win his second career bracelet at the World Series of Poker Online, thanks to the game that appears to be his specialty.

Gamble (screen name surfbum) won Event 6, a $600 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High-Low six-handed event, early Tuesday on WSOP.com, earning $89,424.21. He beat a field of 833 entries (497 players and 336 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $449,820.

Gamble won his other bracelet in a $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low event in 2017 for $223,339, and he cashed in the $10,000 WSOP championship event in the game the past two years.

“Told my wife this was my best chance at a bracelet,” Gamble said on Twitter after Tuesday’s victory.

Told my wife this was my best chance at a bracelet…. so I did a thing. Thanks for the support everyone! pic.twitter.com/Ak1jgNPr96 — Nathan Gamble (@Surfbum4life) July 7, 2020

He won heads-up against danish01 (real name TBA), who earned $55,282.87. Gamble started with a massive chip lead after busting the third- and fourth-place finishers, but danish01 rallied to take the lead before Gamble eventually prevailed.

The event was the first non-No-limit Hold’em tournament of the series. In Omaha High-Low, the best high and low hands split the pot. In the final hand, Gamble made a straight on the river to beat danish01’s pair of kings, and he also had the only qualifying low hand.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 7, an $800 buy-in No-limit Hold’em knockout deepstack event, starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Event 8 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em freezeout that starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.