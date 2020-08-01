113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Poker

Tamero calls bluffs to win WSOP Online finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 6:48 am
 
Updated August 1, 2020 - 2:22 pm

Nahrain Tamero picked off two bluffs heads-up to win the World Series of Poker Online Championship early Saturday.

Tamero (screen name 2Rivers) won the 31st and final event of the U.S. leg of the WSOP Online, the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship, earning $310,831.83. Tamero prevailed in a field of 2,126 entries (1,455 players and 671 rebuys) that created a prize pool of more than $2 million.

Norman Michalek (Abnormality) finished second for $192,073.47. Bracelet winner Andrew Lichtenberger (WATCHGUY42) took third for $140,167.18.

Tamero went into heads-up play at an almost 3-1 chip deficit. Tamero gained the chip lead after calling with second pair after Michalek went all-in on the river with a busted straight draw.

In the final hand, Tamero flopped two pair, then just called all the way as Michalek bluffed the flop, turn and then all-in on the river with a gutshot straight draw that did not come through.

Tamero had only one cash for $3,428 in WSOP events before Saturday’s victory.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
3
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
4
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
5
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST