Tamero calls bluffs to win WSOP Online finale

Nahrain Tamero (screen name 2Rivers) won the 31st and final event of the U.S. portion of the WSOP Online, taking home $310,831.83.

Players with the screen names 2Rivers and Abnormality play heads-up for the bracelet in Event 31 of the World Series of Poker Online early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nahrain Tamero picked off two bluffs heads-up to win the World Series of Poker Online Championship early Saturday.

Tamero (screen name 2Rivers) won the 31st and final event of the U.S. leg of the WSOP Online, the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship, earning $310,831.83. Tamero prevailed in a field of 2,126 entries (1,455 players and 671 rebuys) that created a prize pool of more than $2 million.

Norman Michalek (Abnormality) finished second for $192,073.47. Bracelet winner Andrew Lichtenberger (WATCHGUY42) took third for $140,167.18.

Tamero went into heads-up play at an almost 3-1 chip deficit. Tamero gained the chip lead after calling with second pair after Michalek went all-in on the river with a busted straight draw.

In the final hand, Tamero flopped two pair, then just called all the way as Michalek bluffed the flop, turn and then all-in on the river with a gutshot straight draw that did not come through.

Tamero had only one cash for $3,428 in WSOP events before Saturday’s victory.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

