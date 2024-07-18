Texas pro outlasts record field to win WSOP Main Event

Jonathan Tamayo of Humble, Texas, won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, collecting the $10 million first prize.

Jonathan Tamayo, left, shares his achievement with his family after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Tamayo, left, is greeted by his family after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Tamayo, center, is grabbed by family and friends after winning the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Tamayo lifts the World Series of Poker bracelet after winning the Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A professional poker player from Texas topped a record field to win the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Jonathan Tamayo defeated Jordan Griff after more than three hours of heads-up play to collect the $10 million first prize. Griff, a recreational poker player residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, earned $6 million for second place.

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship drew 10,112 entrants, breaking the record of 10,043 set last year.

Tamayo, from Humble, Texas, is an accomplished pro. He had four WSOP Circuit events wins and more than $2.3 million in lifetime tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Sweden’s Niklas Astedt, who entered three-handed play with the chip lead and was considered the favorite, bowed out in third place for $4 million. He was eliminated with top pair and a straight draw against the set of nines held by Griff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

WSOP Main Event final table results

1. Jonathan Tamayo (United States) $10,000,000

2. Jordan Griff (United States) $6,000,000

3. Niklas Astedt (Sweden) $4,000,000

4. Jason Sagle (Canada) $3,000,000

5. Boris Angelov (Bulgaria) $2,500,000

6. Andres Gonzalez (Spain) $2,000,000

7. Brian Kim (United States) $1,500,000

8. Joe Serock (United States) $1,250,000

9. Malo Latinois (France) $1,000,000