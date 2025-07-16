‘The Grinder’ caps remarkable run with WSOP Main Event title

Las Vegas resident Michael Mizrachi won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, earning the $10 million first prize.

Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is overjoyed after knocking out another opponent on the final table during the World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is pumped up after knocking out another opponent on the final table during the World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Mizrachi, center, poses for a photo while surrounded by family and Poker Hall of Fame members after winning World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Michael Mizrachi won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The professional poker player defeated John Wasnock of North Bend, Washington, during heads-up play and outlasted a field of 9,735 entrants to capture the $10 million first prize.

Wasnock earned $6 million for second place, and Braxton Dunaway of Midland, Texas, was third for $4 million. Fourth-place finisher Kenny Hallaert of Belgium collected $3 million.

Mizrachi capped an unprecedented double, winning the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship after his record fourth victory in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship last month.

The 44-year-old Las Vegas resident, nicknamed “The Grinder,” is certain to be voted into the Poker Hall of Fame next summer.

Mizrachi now has eight career WSOP bracelets, which are awarded for tournament victories, tied with England’s Benny Glaser for seventh on the all-time list. The victory pushes Mizrachi’s career live tournament earnings past $29 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Mizrachi was down to less than three big blinds early on Day 8 of the Main Event, but ran up his stack and then bulldozed the final table. He held more than 75 percent of the chips in play with four players remaining.

When play at the final table resumed Wednesday, Mizrachi knocked out Hallaert and Dunaway, respectively, on the first two hands.

WSOP Main Event

1. Michael Mizrachi (U.S.) $10 million

2. John Wasnock (U.S.) $6 million

3. Braxton Dunaway (U.S.) $4 million

4. Kenny Hallaert (Belgium) $3 million

5. Luka Bojovic (Serbia) $2.4 million

6. Adam Hendrix (U.S.) $1.9 million

7. Leo Margets (Spain) $1.5 million

8. Jarod Minghini (U.S.) $1.25 million

9. Daehyung Lee (South Korea) $1 million