101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Poker

‘The Grinder’ caps remarkable run with WSOP Main Event title

Michael Mizrachi, center, poses for a photo while surrounded by family and Poker Hall of Fame m ...
Michael Mizrachi, center, poses for a photo while surrounded by family and Poker Hall of Fame members after winning World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is pumped up after knocking out another opponent on the f ...
Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is pumped up after knocking out another opponent on the final table during the World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is overjoyed after knocking out another opponent on the f ...
Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida, is overjoyed after knocking out another opponent on the final table during the World Series of Poker Main Event at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Michael Mizrachi of Miramar, Florida celebrates another opponent being taken down and saving hi ...
Mizrachi on brink of WSOP Main Event title with 4 players remaining
Leo Margets of Spain watches her competition at the final table during the World Series of Poke ...
1st woman at WSOP Main Event final table in 30 years busts in cruel hand
Big change coming for Las Vegas poker players at Strip casinos
Players, from left, Kenny Hallaert,Sergio Veloso, Braxton Dunaway (facing away), Michael Mizrac ...
Meet the 9 players at the WSOP Main Event final table
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2025 - 4:09 pm
 

Michael Mizrachi won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The professional poker player defeated John Wasnock of North Bend, Washington, during heads-up play and outlasted a field of 9,735 entrants to capture the $10 million first prize.

Wasnock earned $6 million for second place, and Braxton Dunaway of Midland, Texas, was third for $4 million. Fourth-place finisher Kenny Hallaert of Belgium collected $3 million.

Mizrachi capped an unprecedented double, winning the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship after his record fourth victory in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship last month.

The 44-year-old Las Vegas resident, nicknamed “The Grinder,” is certain to be voted into the Poker Hall of Fame next summer.

Mizrachi now has eight career WSOP bracelets, which are awarded for tournament victories, tied with England’s Benny Glaser for seventh on the all-time list. The victory pushes Mizrachi’s career live tournament earnings past $29 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Mizrachi was down to less than three big blinds early on Day 8 of the Main Event, but ran up his stack and then bulldozed the final table. He held more than 75 percent of the chips in play with four players remaining.

When play at the final table resumed Wednesday, Mizrachi knocked out Hallaert and Dunaway, respectively, on the first two hands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES