Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall

Josh Arieh won the $25,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. High Roller event late Wednesday for his second bracelet of this World Series of Poker and sixth overall.

Attendees stream about during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Arieh contemplates a move during the final round of the World Series of Poker Friday, May 28,2008 at Binion's Horseshoe in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Josh Arieh and Shaun Deeb have spent much of this World Series of Poker one-upping each other.

It was Arieh’s turn on Wednesday night.

The professional poker player from Alpharetta, Georgia, won the $25,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. High Roller event at Horseshoe Las Vegas for his second bracelet of this series and sixth overall.

Bracelets are awarded for WSOP tournament victories.

Arieh defeated Dan Heimiller heads-up to earn the $711,313 first prize and add to his resume for inclusion in the Poker Hall of Fame.

“I’m so stoked,” Arieh told WSOP.com. “It was a tough field and I was the last person to go on a heater. I feel amazing and I’m very fortunate.”

Arieh won his fifth career bracelet last month in the $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship, and Deeb threatened to retire if his good friend made it to six bracelets before he did. Deeb took down the $1,500 buy-in Eight-Game Mix Six-Handed two days later, but Arieh joined him in the exclusive club for six-time winners.

It was Arieh’s fourth career bracelet since 2021 and brings his career WSOP earnings to well over $9 million. Arieh also leapfrogged Deeb into second place on the WSOP player of the year leaderboard.

“My life is so amazing outside of poker” Arieh told WSOP.com. “I got my (expletive) straight and my relationships with my daughters and with (fiancee Rachel Buchanan) … everything is just great. It’s definitely helped my career.”

Arieh, who finished third in the 2004 WSOP Main Event, is one of 10 nominees for the Poker Hall of Fame. This year’s inductee is expected to be announced Thursday during the $1,979 buy-in Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-Limit Hold’em event.

“It’s definitely in the back of my mind,” Arieh said to WSOP.com. “This year belongs to (Brian) Rast. He’s an absolute crusher and he did what he had to do.

“Maybe one year when they fix the nomination process and more than one player gets in, then maybe I’ll have my turn. I’ll just keep playing and doing what I do and whatever happens happens.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.