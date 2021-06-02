U.S. Poker Open brings high-stakes players to PokerGO

The tournament series starts Thursday with a $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event, the first of 12 big buy-in events at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

David Peters, shown in an undated photo playing in a World Poker Tour event in Las Vegas, won the last U.S. Poker Open in 2019. (World Poker Tour)

Big buy-in tournaments are back at PokerGO.

The U.S. Poker Open starts Thursday with a $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, the first of 12 tournaments leading up to a $50,000 No-limit Hold’em event June 14.

The final tables of all the events will be broadcast on the subscription video service PokerGO. All of the tournaments are two-day events that start at noon.

The U.S. Poker Open is part of the recently launched PokerGO Tour, a series of high-stakes tournaments with a comprehensive player ranking system. The winner over the course of the season will be named Player of the Year and receive a $100,000 bonus.

The U.S. Poker Open was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, David Peters won the $100,000 Main Event, earning more than $1.2 million.

Event schedule

— Thursday: $10,000 No-limit Hold’em

— Friday: $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha

— Saturday: $10,000 No-limit Hold’em

— Sunday: $10,000 Big Bet Mix (rotation of No-limit Hold’em, Pot-limit Omaha and No-limit 2-7 Single Draw)

— Monday: $10,000 No-limit Hold’em

— Tuesday: $10,000 8-Game (rotation of No-limit Hold’em, Pot-limit Omaha, 2-7 Triple Draw and HORSE)

— June 9: $10,000 No-limit Hold’em

— June 10: $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha

— June 11: $10,000 No-limit Hold’em

— June 12: $10,000 Short Deck

— June 13: $25,000 No-limit Hold’em

— June 14: $50,000 No-limit Hold’em

