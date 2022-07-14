Unofficial final table set for WSOP Main Event

The 10 remaining players will compete for the $10 million first prize in the WSOP’s $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Bally’s.

People attend the World Series of Poker "Housewarming" event at Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, at Bally’s on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Participants compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, at Bally’s on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Norway’s Espen Jorstad and Matthew Su of Washington, D.C., share the chip lead entering the unofficial final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Tournament officials halted play in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday with 10 players remaining rather than continuing until nine were left, and action will resume at 2 p.m. Friday at Bally’s.

The final table is scheduled to play from 10 down to 4 players Friday before a champion is crowned Saturday. The winner will receive $10 million. All the remaining players are guaranteed at least $675,000.

Six countries are represented among the final 10 players, including Croatia’s Matija Dobric in third place.

Jorstad, who had the chip lead for much of the evening, is the lone WSOP bracelet winner remaining. He won the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-limit Hold’em event this summer alongside partner Patrick Leonard.

This is the first time Su has made the money in a WSOP event. His biggest cash prior to the Main Event came in December at the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic Main Event at Bellagio when he finished 43rd for $29,230.

Asher Conniff in ninth place is the most accomplished player remaining with more than $2.8 million in live career earnings, according to HendonMob.com. That includes a WSOP Circuit ring and a WPT title.

John Eames of Southport, England, who is fifth in chips, also owns an impressive resume with more than $2.1 million in live career earnings, according to HendonMob.com.

Chip counts

Espen Jorstad, Norway 83.2 million

Matthew Su, United States 83.2 million

Matija Dobric, Croatia 68.65 million

Aaron Duczak, Canada 56 million

John Eames, Great Britain 54.95 million

Adrian Attenborough, Australia 50.8 million

Michael Duek, United States 49.775 million

Jeffrey Farnes, United States 35.35 million

Asher Conniff, United States 29.4 million

Philippe Souki, Great Britain 13.5 million

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

