Poker

Venetian bringing back full tournament series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 

The Venetian poker room has announced the first full-scale tournament series to be held in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The DeepStack Showdown will be held Sept. 7 to 27, featuring more than $400,000 in prize pool guarantees. Buy-ins range from $125 to $400.

The tournaments will be held on eight-handed tables with plexiglass dividers.

Several poker rooms, including The Venetian, have started hosting their regular daily tournaments again, but a full tournament series brings higher buy-ins and more entrants.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

