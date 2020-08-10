Venetian bringing back full tournament series

The DeepStack Showdown will be held Sept. 7 to 27, featuring more than $400,000 in prize pool guarantees. Buy-ins range from $125 to $400.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Venetian poker room has announced the first full-scale tournament series to be held in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournaments will be held on eight-handed tables with plexiglass dividers.

Several poker rooms, including The Venetian, have started hosting their regular daily tournaments again, but a full tournament series brings higher buy-ins and more entrants.

