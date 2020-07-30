Veteran Nick Guagenti picks up 1st WSOP bracelet

Guagenti (screen name ShadowJacker) won Event 29 of the WSOP Online, a $2,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, earning $305,443.36.

Nick Guagenti, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 29 of the World Series of Poker Online early Thursday. (Hayley Hochstetler/PokerNews)

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nick Guagenti, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 29 of the World Series of Poker Online early Thursday. (PokerNews)

Nick Guagenti finally added a World Series of Poker bracelet to his resume early Thursday.

Guagenti (screen name ShadowJacker) won Event 29 of the WSOP Online, a $2,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, earning $305,443.36. He prevailed in a field of 747 entries (580 players and 167 rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Matthew Parry (EarvinMagic) finished second for $189,192.69. In the final hand, Guagenti flopped a straight and called Parry’s all-in with top pair. The bracelet was clinched before the river card was dealt.

Guagenti has more than $1.3 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, with cashes dating to 2006. He had 37 cashes for $583,181 in WSOP events before Thursday’s win.

Bracelet winner and nine-time WSOP Circuit ring winner Ari Engel (PhilIvey) finished third for $130,291.74.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day in July. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 30, the $500 No-limit Hold’em seniors tournament, started at 3 p.m. Thursday and is expected to end early Friday. Players must be 50 or older.

The final event, Event 31, is the $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Championship that starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started July 19 and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.