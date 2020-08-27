108°F
Westgate poker room to reopen Sept. 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

The Westgate poker room will reopen at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

Games will be played eight-handed with plexiglass dividers, a spokesman said.

The room will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday. The room will be open from 4 p.m. until the final game breaks Monday, Thursday and Friday. The room will be open from 10 a.m. until the final game ends Saturday and Sunday, the spokesman said.

The room will have several promotions, including ones tied to NFL games, the spokesman said. Players receive a comp rate of $2 for each hour played.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

