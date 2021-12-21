World Poker Tour victory worth more than $1.2M
Taylor Black won the World Poker Tour’s Five Diamond World Poker Classic for more than $1.2 million Sunday at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor.
Black prevailed in a field of 716 entries to collect $1,241,430 in the No-limit Hold’em event, which was held at the Bellagio before shifting to the HyperX arena for the finale.
Black won heads-up against Vik Shegal, who earned $827,620. In the final hand, Black’s ace-king held up against Shegal’s ace-eight all-in preflop.
Black has more than $3.8 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.
