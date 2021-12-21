World Poker Tour victory worth more than $1.2M

Taylor Black won the World Poker Tour’s Five Diamond World Poker Classic for more than $1.2 million at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor.

Taylor Black after winning the World Poker Tour's Five Diamond World Poker Classic on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor. (World Poker Tour)

Black prevailed in a field of 716 entries to collect $1,241,430 in the No-limit Hold’em event, which was held at the Bellagio before shifting to the HyperX arena for the finale.

Black won heads-up against Vik Shegal, who earned $827,620. In the final hand, Black’s ace-king held up against Shegal’s ace-eight all-in preflop.

Black has more than $3.8 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

