World Poker Tour victory worth more than $1.2M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:38 am
 
Taylor Black after winning the World Poker Tour's Five Diamond World Poker Classic on Sunday, D ...
Taylor Black after winning the World Poker Tour's Five Diamond World Poker Classic on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor. (World Poker Tour)

Taylor Black won the World Poker Tour’s Five Diamond World Poker Classic for more than $1.2 million Sunday at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor.

Black prevailed in a field of 716 entries to collect $1,241,430 in the No-limit Hold’em event, which was held at the Bellagio before shifting to the HyperX arena for the finale.

Black won heads-up against Vik Shegal, who earned $827,620. In the final hand, Black’s ace-king held up against Shegal’s ace-eight all-in preflop.

Black has more than $3.8 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

