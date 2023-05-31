World Series of Poker gets underway on Strip — PHOTOS
The WSOP kicked off the first of 95 events Tuesday with a $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em tournament. The Main Event starts July 3.
The 54th annual World Series of Poker began Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.
The tournament series runs through July 18, with 95 events scheduled, including the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, also known as the Main Event, which starts July 3.
The two tournaments starting Tuesday were a $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em event and a $25,000 High Roller six-handed No-limit Hold’em event.
