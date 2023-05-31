89°F
Poker

World Series of Poker gets underway on Strip — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 5:19 pm
 
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3 ...
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players are dealt their cards during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe La ...
Players are dealt their cards during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The table is reflected in a player’s sunglasses during the first day of the World Series ...
The table is reflected in a player’s sunglasses during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3 ...
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A dealer straightens their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe ...
A dealer straightens their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players laugh at their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las ...
Players laugh at their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3 ...
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player smiles while competing during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe ...
A player smiles while competing during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A dealer hands out cards during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Veg ...
A dealer hands out cards during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jefferson Amasaki, of Las Vegas, holds his “poker coach,” Coach Ricardo, a teddy ...
Jefferson Amasaki, of Las Vegas, holds his “poker coach,” Coach Ricardo, a teddy bear, during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A player considers their turn during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe La ...
A player considers their turn during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3 ...
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu in a high roller six handed no-limit hold’em e ...
Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu in a high roller six handed no-limit hold’em event during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players watch the dealer during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Veg ...
Players watch the dealer during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The 54th annual World Series of Poker began Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

The tournament series runs through July 18, with 95 events scheduled, including the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, also known as the Main Event, which starts July 3.

The two tournaments starting Tuesday were a $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em event and a $25,000 High Roller six-handed No-limit Hold’em event.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

