World Series of Poker Online schedule of events

The date and buy-in for 31 World Series of Poker bracelet events scheduled to be played on WSOP.com in Nevada and New Jersey in July.

World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The World Series of Poker Online will be held throughout July for U.S. players. WSOP Online events for international players will be held July 19 through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

The U.S. events will be played on WSOP.com. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey during the event.

All events start at 3 p.m. except for the event on July 11, which starts at 1 p.m.

The schedule for GGPoker events has not been announced.

U.S. schedule

July 1: $500 No-limit Hold’em Kick-Off

July 2: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em 8-handed Deepstack

July 3: $400 No-limit Hold’em

July 4: $500 No-limit Hold’em Super Turbo

July 5: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

July 6: $600 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low 6-handed

July 7: $800 No-limit Hold’em Knockout Deepstack

July 8: $500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

July 9: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em 6-Max

July 10: $600 No-limit Hold’em Monster Stack

July 11: $500 No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack 6-handed

July 12: $500 The Big 500 No-limit Hold’em

July 13: $1,500 No-limit Hold’em High Roller Freezeout

July 14: $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller

July 15: $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha 8-max High Roller

July 16: $500 No-limit Hold’em Turbo

July 17: $777 No-limit Hold’em

July 18: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em 8-handed Turbo Deepstack

July 19: $400 No-limit Hold’em

July 20: $500 Pot-limit Omaha 6-handed

July 21: $777 No-limit Hold’em 6-handed

July 22: $500 No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack

July 23: $500 No-limit Hold’em Knockout

July 24: $400 No-limit Hold’em 8-handed

July 25: $500 No-limit Hold’em Summer Saver

July 26: $500 No-limit Hold’em Grande Finale

July 27: $400 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

July 28: $1,000 Omaha High-Low 6-max

July 29: $600 No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack 6-handed

July 30: $500 No-limit Hold’em Seniors Event

July 31: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Championship

