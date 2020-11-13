World Series of Poker to return in hybrid online, live competition

The World Series of Poker will return later this month in a hybrid online and live event.

The 2011 WSOP Championship Bracelet is displayed along with bundles of cash during the World Series of Poker Main Event final table at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011. (Jason Bean / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WSOP announced plans early Friday to host 2020’s hybrid online and live version of the $10,000 No-Limit Hold-Em World Championship, known better to poker players and fans as the Main Event. It will begin for international players on Sunday, Nov. 29, and domestically on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Because of travel restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for player safety, this year’s format will be unique, where early play will begin online with one entry on WSOP.com or GGPoker.com, before shifting to a live setting for final table action on two continents.

Each “bracket” will pay out prize money to entrants independently. The final table will be a world’s first, as an ultimate heads-up duel for the world championship, where $1 million in prize money will be on the line courtesy of Caesars Entertainment and GGPoker.

The Main Event will be held consistent to the traditional “freeze-out” standards, offering only single entry, as well as the longest levels and deepest stacks ever offered on the online platform.

All in-person tournaments, domestic and international, will be subject to special COVID rules and procedures, the details of which will be published at a later date and will require players to undergo a required health screening prior to live participation. All participants must agree to abide by all applicable rules.

U.S. residents will be able to play the Main Event on the WSOP.com platform in either New Jersey or Nevada. The $10,000 event is expected to take two full days to reach the final table, with play being suspended for an overnight break after approximately 12 hours of action.

The tournament will be paused when play hits the final table, with the final nine players traveling to Las Vegas for the TV taping and culmination of the tournament to take place Dec. 28 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, subject to applicable regulatory approval.

International residents eligible to use GGPoker’s popular online poker platform will have three dates from which to choose their starting flight, Nov. 29, Dec 5 and Dec. 6. Similar to the traditional offline events, players may only choose one date of play. Similar to the domestic flight, and subject to casino availability, play will be paused for the final nine contestants who will report to King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, to play their final table Dec. 15 in a live TV taping. Should travel restrictions or a casino shutdown prevent the live portion from moving forward in December, organizers reserve the right to continue the tournament play online or reschedule to a later date.

Finally, the winner of the Domestic Tournament and the winner of the International Tournament will meet at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, subject to applicable regulatory approval, for a televised showdown on Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020. In addition to any prize monies won by entrants in their respective tournament, WSOP and GGPoker have committed an additional sum of $1 million to the winner of the Heads-Up match along with the Main Event championship bracelet and the title of 2020 World Champion.