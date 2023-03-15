WPT World Championship announces dates at Wynn Las Vegas

The WPT World Championship festival is returning to Wynn Las Vegas in December. Canada’s Eliot Hudon won the inaugural event last year, earning $4.16 million.

Eliot Hudon poses for a photo after his win in the final table of the World Poker Tour World Championship at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The World Poker Tour’s World Championship festival is returning to Wynn Las Vegas.

The festival runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23 and is highlighted by the WPT World Championship event from Dec. 12 to 18.

Canada’s Eliot Hudon won the inaugural event in December, outlasting a field of 2,960 entrants to earn the $4.16 million first prize. The tournament, which had a $15 million guaranteed prize pool, was named the 2022 Event of the Year at the Global Poker Awards.

“The WPT World Championship festival was such an extraordinary milestone during our 20th season last year, thanks to our partner Wynn Las Vegas and the enthusiastic support of the players,” WPT CEO Adam Pliska said in a statement. “It is our hope that we have started a tradition in poker that we can enhance and add to each season. We look forward to making this year’s World Championship even more memorable for players.”

Also included in the festival are the WPT Prime Championship (Dec. 7 to 12) and the WPT Ladies Championship (Dec. 16 to 18). Other notable tournaments are the Mystery Bounty (Dec. 18 to 21) and the Seniors event (Dec. 6 to 8).

A complete event schedule will be released in the coming months.

“After paying out more than $53 million in total prize money last December, we are excited for the return of the WPT World Championship at Wynn,” Ryan Beauregard, executive director of poker operations at Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement. “Due to last year’s incredible turnout and the strong rapport we built with WPT, we have extended the festival dates and will create a tournament schedule to make 2023 even more memorable.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.