WSOP adds online bracelet events to live schedule at Rio

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The World Series of Poker has added 11 online bracelet events to be played starting in October during the live series at the Rio.

Online events will be held every Sunday from Oct. 3 to Nov. 21 on WSOP.com. The flagship WSOP is returning to in-person play at the Rio from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23.

The buy-ins for the online events range from $400 to $7,777.

Ten of the events will be limited to players in Nevada and New Jersey. An 11th event for players in Pennsylvania will be held Nov. 21. Players must be physically located in those states while playing, but they do not have to be residents.

Online bracelet events have been a part of the WSOP since 2015. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

A full WSOP Online series was held last year after the live WSOP was canceled, and the online series returned this year with the live WSOP postponed until the fall.

“Online poker is an important form of tournament poker in 2021,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “Our philosophy has always been to provide players the most options of any poker festival in the world. WSOP.com online bracelets have a strong track record of significant prize pools, making them a great option for players who want to multi-table while in a live tournament, or play from the convenience of their home or hotel.”

Here’s the schedule of online bracelets:

Nevada/New Jersey

— Oct. 3: $5,300 buy-in No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no re-entry)

— Oct. 3: $500 No-limit Hold’em Big 500

— Oct. 10: $400 No-limit Hold’em Ultra Deepstack

— Oct. 17: $888 Pot-limit Omaha Crazy 8’s 8-max

— Oct. 24: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Online Championship

— Oct. 31: $666 No-limit Hold’em

— Nov. 7: $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller 8-max

— Nov. 14: $7,777 No-limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s High Roller

— Nov. 14: $777 No-limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s

— Nov. 21: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Mini Main Event

Pennsylvania

— Nov. 21: $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Mini Main Event

