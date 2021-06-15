WSOP announces fall schedule of 88 bracelet events at Rio

The flagship World Series of Poker was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and was delayed from its normal summer dates until the fall this year.

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, lifts the championship bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas HoldÕem World Championship. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The World Series of Poker is locked in and ready for the fall.

The WSOP released on Tuesday a full schedule of 88 bracelet events from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 at the Rio. The flagship WSOP was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and was delayed from its normal summer dates until the fall this year as officials monitored pandemic progress.

WSOP officials said play will be conducted under any required health guidelines, but for now tables are expected to be nine-handed (unless specified otherwise) with no plexiglass dividers between players and no capacity limits. Officials said they recommend that all players who have not been fully vaccinated wear masks.

“Make no mistake, the 2021 WSOP will be the real deal, and we’re preparing for a full house,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “Throughout the storied history of the WSOP, this year will be particularly memorable, and we’re preparing for a poker reunion all players can celebrate.”

WSOP officials announced tentative dates for a fall WSOP in April and confirmed the full schedule Tuesday.

The WSOP Main Event, the signature $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, will be held from Nov. 4 to 17 with four starting flights.

Germany’s Hossein Ensan beat a field of 8,569 to earn $10 million in the Main Event in 2019. Last year’s hybrid online/live Main Event attracted 1,379 combined entrants from the separate U.S. and international fields. International champion Damian Salas of Argentina eventually defeated U.S. champion Joseph Hebert heads-up live at the Rio, earning a total of $2.55 million.

This year’s WSOP will feature a full range of buy-ins, from $400 to $250,000. Here are some of the highlights:

— Sept. 30: A $1,000 No-limit Hold’em charity event for COVID-19 relief.

— Oct. 1: The Reunion, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event with a $5 million guaranteed prize pool.

— Oct. 5: A $25,000 heads-up No-limit Hold’em Championship with an elite field capped at 64 players.

— Oct. 10: The $1,000 Flip and Go, in which every player goes all-in on the first hand (after selecting two cards to play from the three dealt to them). The winner immediately makes the money, and the tournament plays out in a normal format.

— Oct. 31: The $50,000 Poker Players’ Championship, with 2-7 No-limit Single Draw added as a ninth game in the rotation.

— Nov. 17: A $1,979 No-limit Hold’em tournament that pays tribute to Poker Hall of Fame members. Hall of Fame members who enter the tournament will have bounties on their heads matching the year of their induction. The Hall of Fame started in 1979.

— Nov. 19: A $50,000 Pot-limit Omaha event, part of a High Roller series that includes $50,000, $100,000 and $250,000 No-limit Hold’em events.

Also, massive field No-limit Hold’em events will be held every Friday and Saturday of the series, including the Millionaire Maker, Monster Stack, Double Stack, Colossus and The Closer. Freezeout tournaments — events with no re-entry allowed — will be held at five price points from $500 to $5,000.

CBS Sports Network acquired the rights to broadcast the WSOP this year and plans to air 15 hours of Main Event coverage, as well as coverage of 18 other bracelet events, in conjunction with the subscription video service PokerGO.

SCHEDULE

All 88 bracelet events scheduled for the World Series of Poker from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 at the Rio:

Sept. 30: Event 1, $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em

Sept. 30: Event 2, $25,000 HORSE

Sept. 30: Event 3, $1,000 COVID-19 Relief No-limit Hold’em Charity Event

Oct. 1: Event 4, $500 The Reunion No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 1: Event 5, $1,500 Omaha High-Low

Oct. 2: Event 6, $25,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

Oct. 3: Event 7, $1,500 Dealers Choice (six-handed)

Oct. 4: Event 8, $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

Oct. 4: Event 9, $10,000 Omaha High-Low Championship

Oct. 5: Event 10, $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 5: Event 11, $25,000 Heads Up No-limit Hold’em Championship

Oct. 5: Event 12, $1,500 Limit Hold’em

Oct. 6: Event 13, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 6: Event 14, $1,500 Seven-card Stud

Oct. 7: Event 15, $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

Oct. 7: Event 16, $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship

Oct. 8: Event 17, $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 8: Event 18, $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball (limit)

Oct. 9: Event 19, $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship

Oct. 10: Event 20, $1,000 Flip and Go No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 10: Event 21, $1,500 Mixed Omaha High-Low/Pot-limit Omaha High-Low/Big O

Oct. 11: Event 22, $1,000 ($10,000 for men) Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship

Oct. 11: Event 23, $1,500 Eight Game Mix (six-handed)

Oct. 12: Event 24, $600 Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack (eight-handed)

Oct. 12: Event 25, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

Oct. 13: Event 26, $1,000 No-limit Holdem Freezeout

Oct. 13: Event 27, $1,500 HORSE

Oct. 14: Event 28, $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Oct. 14: Event 29, $10,000 Short Deck

Oct. 15: Event 30, $1,500 Monster Stack No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 15: Event 31, $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw

Oct. 16: Event 32, $3,000 HORSE

Oct. 17: Event 33, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack (eight-handed)

Oct. 17: Event 34, $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw

Oct. 18: Event 35, $500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 18: Event 36, $10,000 Dealers Choice Championship (six-handed)

Oct. 19: Event 37, $1,500 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 19: Event 38, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

Oct. 20: Event 39, $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Oct. 20: Event 40, $10,000 HORSE Championship

Oct. 21: Event 41, $2,500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Oct. 21: Event 42, $1,500 Razz

Oct. 22: Event 43, $1,000 Double Stack No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 22: Event 44, $3,000 Limit Hold’em (six-handed)

Oct. 23: Event 45, $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (eight-handed)

Oct. 24: Event 46, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

Oct. 24: Event 47, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout (eight-handed)

Oct. 25: Event 48, $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 25: Event 49, $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship

Oct. 26: Event 50, $600 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack (eight-handed)

Oct. 26: Event 51, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

Oct. 27: Event 52, $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship (age 50 and up)

Oct. 27: Event 53, $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Oct. 28: Event 54, $2,500 Nine-game Mix (six-handed)

Oct. 29: Event 55, $400 Colossus No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 29: Event 56, $10,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship

Oct. 30: Event 57, $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship

Oct. 31: Event 58, $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold’em (age 60 and up)

Oct. 31: Event 59, $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold’em

Oct. 31: Event 60, $50,000 Poker Players Championship (six-handed)

Nov. 1: Event 61, $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack Championship

Nov. 1: Event 62, $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low (eight-handed)

Nov. 2: Event 63, $500 Salute to Warriors No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 2: Event 64, $5,000 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Nov. 3: Event 65, $1,000 Mini Main Event No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Nov. 3: Event 66, $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low Championship (eight-handed)

Nov. 4: Event 67, $10,000 Main Event (No-limit Hold’em World Championship)

Nov. 8: Event 68, $1,111 Little One for One Drop No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 10: Event 69, $1,500 Seven-card Stud High-Low

Nov. 11: Event 70, $888 Crazy Eights No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

Nov. 11: Event 71, $1,500 Bounty Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Nov. 12: Event 72, $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

Nov. 13: Event 73, $10,000 Seven-card Stud High-Low Championship

Nov. 14: Event 74, $2,500 Mixed Big Bet Event

Nov. 15: Event 75, $1,500 No-limit Holdem Freezeout

Nov. 15: Event 76, $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Nov. 16: Event 77, $1,500 Fifty Stack No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 16: Event 78, $10,000 Razz Championship

Nov. 17: Event 79, $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-limit Hold’em Freezeout

Nov. 17: Event 80, $3,000 Pot-limit Omaha (six-handed)

Nov. 18: Event 81, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

Nov. 18: Event 82, $250,000 Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 19: Event 83, $1,500 The Closer No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 19: Event 84, $50,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha

Nov. 20: Event 85, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 21: Event 86, $1,000 Super Turbo No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 21: Event 87, $100,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

Nov. 22: Event 88, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

