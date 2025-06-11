105°F
WSOP cancels online event after ‘technical difficulties’

Attendees pass by signage for the World Series of Poker on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Paris Las ...
Attendees pass by signage for the World Series of Poker on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Paris Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Courtenay Williams, left, looks on while playing against Ramaswamy Pyloore in the $500 No-Limit ...
Courtenay Williams, left, looks on while playing against Ramaswamy Pyloore in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
World Series of Poker tournament shift manager Bob Smith shows off the winner’s bracelet ...
World Series of Poker tournament shift manager Bob Smith shows off the winner’s bracelet for the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Matt Glantz, center left, and Ramaswamy Pyloore, right, look on for the river during the final ...
Matt Glantz, center left, and Ramaswamy Pyloore, right, look on for the river during the final table in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Players compete at the final table in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during th ...
Players compete at the final table in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Supporters of UFC fighter and poker player Antonio “Malvado” Trocoli, out of fram ...
Supporters of UFC fighter and poker player Antonio “Malvado” Trocoli, out of frame, look on moments before Trocoli got knocked out of the final table in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Matt Glantz, who placed 3rd, looks on during the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event at ...
Matt Glantz, who placed 3rd, looks on during the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event at the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UFC fighter Antonio “Malvado” Trocoli, center, shakes hands with Matt Glantz, lef ...
UFC fighter Antonio “Malvado” Trocoli, center, shakes hands with Matt Glantz, left, after Trocoli got knocked out of the final table in the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kaiwen Wei looks on before being eliminated in 4th place during the $500 No-Limit Hold’e ...
Kaiwen Wei looks on before being eliminated in 4th place during the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event at the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
World Series of Poker tournament shift manager Bob Smith shows off the winner’s bracelet ...
World Series of Poker tournament shift manager Bob Smith shows off the winner’s bracelet for the $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus event during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tyler Brown won the $600 buy-in Mixed No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack event at the ...
Tyler Brown won the $600 buy-in Mixed No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack event at the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Miguel Cortes/PokerGO)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2025 - 7:09 pm
 

The World Series of Poker canceled one of its largest online tournaments after experiencing “technical difficulties” on the second day of the event.

The $250 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty event on WSOP.com was set to resume Monday when hundreds of the remaining players were logged off the client because of apparent geolocation issues.

WSOP said it would notify players about the next steps, but as of Tuesday, there was no resolution yet to the matter, according to a WSOP spokesperson.

“Today’s restart of Online Bracelet Event #7 encountered technical difficulties which resulted in a high number of players unable to log in for the tournament,” the WSOP said in a statement on social media Monday night. “Therefore the tournament has been cancelled and all players who were in the field on the start of Day 2 will be contacted.”

The online Mystery Bounty event attracted a field of more than 7,600 entries and easily surpassed the $1 million guaranteed prize pool. First place was worth more than $140,000 in addition to any bounties, which ranged from $57 to a top prize of $100,000 for eliminating an opponent.

When Day 2 resumed with about 1,100 players, many were disconnected or sitting out of the tournament. That allowed active players to raise nearly every hand and steal the blinds until the disconnected players ran out of chips.

During that time, the $100,000 bounty was pulled by a player, as were several other top bounty prizes.

The tournament ran for nearly two hours before WSOP.com halted the action with less than 250 players reportedly remaining. Numerous participants complained on social media that they were unable to access the tournament and take their seat only to find out the support room was closed for the evening and reopened at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Garry Gates, who finished fourth in the 2019 WSOP Main Event and is a member of the Poker.Org Player Advisory Board, wrote on X, “It’s certainly understandable that the WSOP team would want to take their time with this one. There’s no cut and dry solution. No matter how they decide to rectify this one, there are going to be many unhappy customers.”

Two-time winner

Tyler Brown became a two-time WSOP winner when he finished first in the $600 buy-in Mixed No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack event Monday.

Brown topped a field of 2,775 entrants to earn a $178,126 payout.

The victory came after Brown was assessed a one-round penalty deep in the event for swearing at a tournament official. According to PokerNews, Brown was asked to color up his chips and refused. When the situation escalated, Brown told the floorperson to have inappropriate relations with himself.

“I may have yelled an expletive,” Brown told PokerNews.

Colossus champ

Courtenay Williams was crowned winner of the $500 buy-in Colossus No-limit Hold’em tournament Tuesday at Horseshoe Events Center.

Williams earned $542,540 for the victory, and Ramaswamy Pyloore finished second. The event drew 16,301 entries.

Matt Glantz, who was looking for his first WSOP event win after two WSOP Circuit victories, finished third.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

