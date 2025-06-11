WSOP cancels online event after ‘technical difficulties’

The $250 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty event on WSOP.com was set to resume Monday when hundreds of the remaining players were logged off.

The World Series of Poker canceled one of its largest online tournaments after experiencing “technical difficulties” on the second day of the event.

The $250 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty event on WSOP.com was set to resume Monday when hundreds of the remaining players were logged off the client because of apparent geolocation issues.

WSOP said it would notify players about the next steps, but as of Tuesday, there was no resolution yet to the matter, according to a WSOP spokesperson.

Today’s restart of Online Bracelet Event #7 encountered technical difficulties which resulted in a high number of players unable to log in for the tournament. Therefore the tournament has been cancelled and all players who were in the field on the start of Day 2 will be… — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 10, 2025

“Today’s restart of Online Bracelet Event #7 encountered technical difficulties which resulted in a high number of players unable to log in for the tournament,” the WSOP said in a statement on social media Monday night. “Therefore the tournament has been cancelled and all players who were in the field on the start of Day 2 will be contacted.”

The online Mystery Bounty event attracted a field of more than 7,600 entries and easily surpassed the $1 million guaranteed prize pool. First place was worth more than $140,000 in addition to any bounties, which ranged from $57 to a top prize of $100,000 for eliminating an opponent.

When Day 2 resumed with about 1,100 players, many were disconnected or sitting out of the tournament. That allowed active players to raise nearly every hand and steal the blinds until the disconnected players ran out of chips.

During that time, the $100,000 bounty was pulled by a player, as were several other top bounty prizes.

The tournament ran for nearly two hours before WSOP.com halted the action with less than 250 players reportedly remaining. Numerous participants complained on social media that they were unable to access the tournament and take their seat only to find out the support room was closed for the evening and reopened at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Garry Gates, who finished fourth in the 2019 WSOP Main Event and is a member of the Poker.Org Player Advisory Board, wrote on X, “It’s certainly understandable that the WSOP team would want to take their time with this one. There’s no cut and dry solution. No matter how they decide to rectify this one, there are going to be many unhappy customers.”

Two-time winner

Tyler Brown became a two-time WSOP winner when he finished first in the $600 buy-in Mixed No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack event Monday.

Brown topped a field of 2,775 entrants to earn a $178,126 payout.

Tyler Brown (@TheBestPanda00) has won his second WSOP bracelet in Event #28: $600 Mixed NLH; PLO Deepstack. #WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/c2hrblIRTA — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 10, 2025

The victory came after Brown was assessed a one-round penalty deep in the event for swearing at a tournament official. According to PokerNews, Brown was asked to color up his chips and refused. When the situation escalated, Brown told the floorperson to have inappropriate relations with himself.

“I may have yelled an expletive,” Brown told PokerNews.

Colossus champ

Courtenay Williams was crowned winner of the $500 buy-in Colossus No-limit Hold’em tournament Tuesday at Horseshoe Events Center.

It's all over! Courtenay Williams wins the 2025 @WSOP Colossus for $542,540. Williams tops a field of 16,301 entries for his first gold bracelet. pic.twitter.com/0hhckkspcT — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 11, 2025

Williams earned $542,540 for the victory, and Ramaswamy Pyloore finished second. The event drew 16,301 entries.

Matt Glantz, who was looking for his first WSOP event win after two WSOP Circuit victories, finished third.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.