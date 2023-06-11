WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history

The World Series of Poker’s “Gladiators of Poker” No-limit Hold’em tournament drew the second-largest field in live tournament history with 23,102 entrants.

The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The World Series of Poker’s “Gladiators of Poker” No-limit Hold’em tournament drew the second-largest field in live tournament history.

The $300 buy-in event, the least expensive ever for an open bracelet event, saw a total of 23,102 entrants when registration closed Saturday. The fourth and final flight attracted 8,467 entrants alone, which is the second-largest flight in history, as the tournament shattered its $3 million guaranteed total prize pool.

The official numbers are in… 🥁 Across four flights, the $300 Gladiators of Poker event attracted 23,102 entries making it the second-largest live poker tournament in history! 8,467 of those entries came today, which also makes for the second-largest single flight ever! pic.twitter.com/GBAoruYbfO — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 11, 2023

The largest live event in history was the WSOP’s “Big 50” No-limit Hold’em tournament in 2019 that had 28,371 runners.

The surviving players from all four flights will resume play Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The final table is scheduled for Monday.

Six-time WSOP bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu closed Day 1A as one of the big stacks and will be among the chip leaders when action starts.

In addition, the $1,500 buy-in Razz tournament set a record for largest Razz field in WSOP history with 556 entries.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.