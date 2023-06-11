81°F
Poker

WSOP event draws 2nd-largest field in live tournament history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2023 - 9:43 pm
 
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 3 ...
The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The World Series of Poker’s “Gladiators of Poker” No-limit Hold’em tournament drew the second-largest field in live tournament history.

The $300 buy-in event, the least expensive ever for an open bracelet event, saw a total of 23,102 entrants when registration closed Saturday. The fourth and final flight attracted 8,467 entrants alone, which is the second-largest flight in history, as the tournament shattered its $3 million guaranteed total prize pool.

The largest live event in history was the WSOP’s “Big 50” No-limit Hold’em tournament in 2019 that had 28,371 runners.

The surviving players from all four flights will resume play Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The final table is scheduled for Monday.

Six-time WSOP bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu closed Day 1A as one of the big stacks and will be among the chip leaders when action starts.

In addition, the $1,500 buy-in Razz tournament set a record for largest Razz field in WSOP history with 556 entries.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

