WSOP High Roller win brings Aussie’s hot streak to more than $7M

Michael Addamo won his fourth major title in a little over a month, claiming the $50,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em at the World Series of Poker.

Michael Addamo after winning the $50,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold'em eight-handed event at the World Series of Poker on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Justin Bonomo during earlier rounds of the $50,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold'em eight-handed event at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Nine-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Erik Seidel during earlier rounds of the $50,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold'em eight-handed event at the WSOP on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Michael Addamo is tearing through the toughest No-limit Hold’em fields in the world and winning millions of dollars along the way.

The Australian won his fourth major title in a little over a month, claiming the $50,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em eight-handed title at the World Series of Poker on Thursday at the Rio.

Addamo also claimed his third career WSOP bracelet, prevailing in a field of 81 entries to earn $1,132,968. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

Addamo previously won the final two events at the Poker Masters and the $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl at the PokerGO studio by the Aria. Adding in two other six-figure cashes, the 27-year-old has won more than $7.2 million since the middle of September.

“I just like winning big tournaments,” Addamo told PokerGO. “I don’t know if there is any title that is more special than the other. Just beating the tougher fields are the most fun.”

Addamo beat Justin Bonomo heads-up, denying him his fourth WSOP bracelet. Bonomo earned $700,228.

Nine-time WSOP bracelet winner Erik Seidel finished fourth for $358,665.

What does Addamo credit for this hot streak?

“I guess mostly luck,” he said. “Obviously there is some skill involved, but winning this much, you can only really attribute it to luck in the end. So I’m very fortunate.”

