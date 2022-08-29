WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage

Norwegian Espen Jorstad released a statement Monday denying that he agreed to swap a percentage of his winnings from the WSOP Main Event with another player.

Espen Jorstad poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The champion of the World Series of Poker Main Event is disputing a claim that he owes a percentage of his winnings from the tournament to another player.

Espen Jorstad released a statement Monday on his Twitter account denying that he agreed to swap 3 percent of his earnings from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship with professional poker player Alexandros Theologis.

Poker players often swap pieces of themselves in a tournament to help offset any potential losses.

The following post is regarding a WSOP main event swap dispute with community member Alex Theologis, aka Pwndidi: https://t.co/2YpahhRkdf — Espen Uhlen Jørstad (@UhlenPoker) August 29, 2022

“After having a pretty uncomfortable experience a couple of days ago, it became clear to me that this is a situation that needs addressing before the rumour mill gets going,” Jorstad wrote. “It’s important to me to tell my side of the story here, as people absolutely love gossiping about situations like this, and I don’t want it to get out of hand.”

According to Jorstad, the dispute began when he received several messages on Day 7 of the Main Event from Theologis, who thought the two had agreed to swap 3 percent of their earnings from the tournament.

Jorstad entered Day 7 in fifth place with 35 players remaining. He went on to become the first Norwegian to win the Main Event and took home the $10 million first prize.

Jorstad posted July 25 on Twitter that he had 56 percent of his own action in the Main Event and agreed to 14 swaps from 1 to 7.5 percent. There was no mention of Theologis or any other player in the post.

Final numbers for Vegas summer! 📊 Excluding the main, I finished +$29,690 live, and maybe +$10k-$15k online. For full transparency I had 14 different swaps (all between 1% and 7,5%) in the main, and ~56% of my own action. Very nice feeling to make my friends a lot of money! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QtU2qoJ5lX — Espen Uhlen Jørstad (@UhlenPoker) July 26, 2022

Theologis, who busted out of the Main Event without making the money, also approached British poker pro Patrick Leonard during the tournament about the alleged swap, Jorstad wrote.

Jorstad and Leonard are friends and combined to win the WSOP $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-Limit Hold’em event in June.

“He explained that he thought he had swapped with me, but could not find any evidence for the swap,” Jorstad wrote. “(Leonard) asked me about it, and I told him that I had no memory of ever swapping with Alex. By the time I was chip leader going into the final table, Alex had become certain that there was a swap in place.”

IMO, if neither had swapped previously / hadn't met before /neither wrote down, both were sober at dinner / neither remembers when/where they swapped and nobody at dinner also swapped with espen/ then unfortunately for Alex the swap can't be on here because of lack of accountancy — Patrick Leonard (@padspoker) August 29, 2022

Jorstad wrote that he and Theologis later met at a hotel in Las Vegas to discuss the situation. There, Jorstad explained to Theologis that he had no recollection of agreeing to a swap.

Also, Jorstad wrote in his statement that neither he nor Theologis recorded details of the alleged swap and that Theologis did not recall any specifics, including when or where the agreement took place.

Theologis is a noted professional from Greece who won the WSOP Online $25,000 buy-in Super High Roller Championship in August 2021 for more than $1.2 million.

“Whenever I swapped with people for the main (or any other tournament), we always confirmed it in a chat, and I also wrote it down in my own document to keep track,” Jorstad wrote. “For Alex, I had neither.

“I strongly believe that it is crystal clear that there is no swap.”

According to Jorstad, he was confronted during a cash game Saturday night in Cyprus by someone threatening violence if he did not pay Theologis his 3 percent.

Jorstad also wrote he received a direct message on Instagram “a couple of weeks ago” telling him to pay Theologis.

“I’ll give Alex the benefit of the doubt here, and I don’t think he is trying to tarnish my rep out of spite or anything like that,” Jorstad wrote. “I hold my own integrity in very high regard (which is why this situation is very frustrating to me).”

