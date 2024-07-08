WSOP Main Event field hits milestone number for 2nd straight year

The World Series of Poker Main Event surpassed 10,000 entrants for the second straight year, tournament officials said Monday.

A poker player participates during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe hotel-casino, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The record for the largest World Series of Poker Main Event field could fall for the second straight year.

Tournament officials said Monday afternoon there were 10,000 entries in this year’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. Registration remains open at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas for one more level (until approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday), putting the record in jeopardy once again.

Last year’s Main Event drew 10,043 entries, smashing the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.

Day 2D of the Main Event currently had 506 players registered, that brings the total field to 10,000 players! — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 8, 2024

The official field size and payouts, including the first prize, are expected to be announced later Monday. Daniel Weinman, the winner of last year’s Main Event, earned $12.1 million for first place.

The Main Event continues Monday night and resumes Tuesday with Day 3, when the surviving players from all four starting flights are combined for the first time.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

