Poker

WSOP Main Event field reaches milestone number

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
Play continues in one of the many rooms during the final starting flight of World Series of Pok ...
Play continues in one of the many rooms during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The World Series of Poker Main Event surpassed 10,000 entrants, tournament officials said Saturday.

Registration in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship closed Saturday afternoon, and the official field size and prize pool are expected to be released later.

It is the largest field in the 54-year history of the Main Event. The previous record of 8,773 entrants was set in 2006.

To celebrate the record, the WSOP will hold a drawing for one player to receive a free Main Event seat for the next 30 years. All entrants in the Main Event are eligible.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

