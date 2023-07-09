WSOP Main Event field reaches milestone number

The World Series of Poker Main Event surpassed 10,000 entrants, tournament officials said after the close of registration Saturday.

Play continues in one of the many rooms during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Registration in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship closed Saturday afternoon, and the official field size and prize pool are expected to be released later.

History has Unfolded today with 10,000+ players in the Main Event. Thanks to every player, dealer, staffer, partner and poker fan who paved the way and thanks to everyone who is here for the Biggest One Ever. pic.twitter.com/VqUEDz16PQ — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 9, 2023

It is the largest field in the 54-year history of the Main Event. The previous record of 8,773 entrants was set in 2006.

To celebrate the record, the WSOP will hold a drawing for one player to receive a free Main Event seat for the next 30 years. All entrants in the Main Event are eligible.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

