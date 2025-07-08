87°F
Poker

WSOP Main Event officially 3rd-largest in history

Criss Angel unveils the 2025 WSOP Main Event bracelet after arriving at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas Strip in his Rolls Royce and accompanied by armed guards. (Courtesy of World Series of Poker)
Criss Angel shows off the 2025 WSOP Main Event bracelet, which will be awarded to the winner. (Courtesy of World Series of Poker)
The 2025 WSOP Main Event winner's bracelet. (Courtesy of World Series of Poker)
Banners of winning players are reflected near the main table as play continues during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Poker professional Chris Moneymaker chats with others at his table during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 10:30 pm
 

The World Series of Poker Main Event field fell short of 10,000 entries for the first time in three years.

Registration closed Monday for the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, and 9,735 players entered the tournament, making it the third largest in history.

Last year’s field set the record with 10,112 entries after there were 10,043 entries in 2023. Prior to that, the previous record was 8,773 set in 2006.

“It’s been another historic summer at the World Series of Poker with total participation on a record pace,” said Ty Stewart, chief executive officer of the WSOP. “Players continue to respond positively to the WSOP’s move to the Las Vegas Strip and this Main Event number shows again that we remain a strong summer headliner.”

Entering this year’s WSOP, there was wide speculation that attendance for the Main Event could decrease with international politics making it difficult for some players to travel to the United States. The Main Event was on record pace again after the first two days, as the new WSOP+ app helped players register easier than ever.

But entries dipped year-over-year on Day 1C before Saturday’s final starting flight drew 4,997 entrants, roughly the same as last year when 5,014 players bought in on Day 1D.

The winner of this year’s Main Event will earn $10 million and the WSOP bracelet. Second place pays out $6 million. All nine members of the final table are guaranteed a minimum of $1 million.

Jonathan Tamayo is the defending champion and won $10 million last year. He was still alive at the dinner break on Day 2D.

The 2025 Main Event features a prize pool of $90,535,500, with the top 1,461 finishers making money. The minimum cash is $15,000.

Additional notable payouts include $750,000 for 10th and 11th place, $560,250 for 12th and 13th place and $450,000 for 14th through 17th place. The top 89 finishers are guaranteed at least $100,000.

The Main Event continues Tuesday with Day 3, when all the remaining players from the four starting flights are combined for the first time. Oleksii Kravchuk of Ukraine held the overall lead after Day 2ABC with 937,500 chips, which equates to roughly 375 big blinds. He was the only player within touching distance of seven figures.

Several notable players advanced to Day 3, including former Main Event champions Phil Hellmuth, Johnny Chan, Greg Raymer, Greg Merson and Damian Salas. Popular pro Daniel Negreanu also moved on, but had a below-average stack size.

The money bubble is projected to burst late Tuesday or early Wednesday on Day 4.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 15 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

