WSOP Main Event player makes incredible fold — VIDEO

Professional poker player David Diaz of Houston made an incredible fold in the World Series of Poker Main Event with 14 players left.

People walk by signage for the World Series of Poker at Bally’s on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Diaz finished in 13th place in the World Series of Poker Main Event. But his deep run will be remembered for one hand in particular.

The professional poker player from Houston, who had his right arm amputated as a child after being diagnosed with cancer, made an incredible fold with 14 players left.

Diaz was involved in a hand with Jeffrey Farnes of Oregon. Here’s how it played out:

For poker players, the Main Event is truly a test of skill and endurance. David Diaz, finding an incredible fold with queens full, shows that the players who have made it this far in the tournament are truly at the top of their game. This is what the Main Event is all about. pic.twitter.com/mz38SljBzy — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 14, 2022

Farnes, who held pocket kings, flopped a set on a king-2-queen board. Diaz, with ace-queen, called a bet of 2.7 million chips after the flop.

The turn was a queen, giving Diaz three of a kind against his opponent’s full house. Diaz led out for 4 million chips and Farnes just called after thinking for close to a minute.

The river card was a 2, pairing the board and giving Diaz a lesser full house. With 19.6 million chips in the pot, Diaz bet 7 million before Farnes, who had Diaz covered in chips, pushed all-in.

Diaz went into the tank for close to six minutes trying to make a decision for his tournament life. With 45.4 million chips in the pot, he nearly called at one point before Farnes asked for the clock to be put on Diaz, giving him 30 seconds to act.

Diaz then correctly laid down his hand, leaving himself 11.8 million chips behind. The fold turned out to be worth $115,000 to Diaz.

Tom Kunze of Germany went out soon after in 14th place for $410,000, while Diaz laddered up and took home $525,000 by finishing in 13th.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.