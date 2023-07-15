WSOP Main Event reaches final table; Henderson resident leads

A professional poker player residing in Henderson made a late surge during Day 8 of the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Adam Walton intently watches a competitor at his table during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold-em World Championship on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Walton leads the final nine players in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

He will have a commanding chip lead over Steven Jones (90.3 million) when the final table begins 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Horseshoe.

He will have a commanding chip lead over Steven Jones (90.3 million) when the final table begins 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Horseshoe.

“It feels like a dream. It doesn’t feel real,” Walton said. “It’s been super fun, an amazing experience. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

Daniel Weinman of Atlanta was in third place with 81.7 million chips and rocketed up the chip counts thanks to one of the most entertaining pots of the tournament. Weinman was all-in against two players holding the worst hand but made a set of jacks on the turn to come from behind and win the hand.

The final table will have a decidedly European flavor with six of the nine players from overseas. Juan Maceiras of Spain, who entered the day with the chip lead, fell to fifth.

Here is the full final table

(chip stack order)

— Adam Walton, 143,800,000

— Steven Jones, 90,300,000

— Daniel Weinman, 81,700,000

— Jan-Peter Jachtmann, 74,600,000

— Juan Maceiras, 68,000,000

— Ruslan Prydryk, 50,700,000

— Dean Hutchison, 41,700,000

— Daniel Holzner, 31,900,000

— Toby Lewis, 19,800,000

