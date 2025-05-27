WSOP makes rule changes following last year’s Main Event controversy

The WSOP put new rules in place this year after controversy surrounded last year’s finish to the Main Event, which had a $10 million first prize.

Jonathan Tamayo, left, celebrates with his family after winning the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Tamayo’s victory at last year’s World Series of Poker Main Event was almost overshadowed by the controversy at the final table.

Tournament officials made sure there won’t be another Laptopgate this summer.

When the 56th running of the WSOP gets underway Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, new rules will be in effect prohibiting players from using real-time electronic assistance tools and receiving coaching during tournament action.

“We definitely went back to our desks and re-evaluated and (decided) maybe these tools aren’t so good, maybe they’re not so safe in these environments, and we weren’t the only ones kind of experiencing some issues with them,” said Jack Effel, senior vice president of poker operations and World Series of Poker for Caesars Entertainment.

“We wanted to add some tighter protective measures to ensure that players couldn’t easily access that information during the events to give them an advantage over another player. I think that’s going to elevate and help create a better experience.”

Controversial finish

Tamayo outlasted a record field to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship last July. The professional poker player from Humble, Texas, defeated amateur Jordan Griff heads-up for the $10 million first prize.

Tamayo went to the rail and consulted with friends when he was not in a hand throughout the final table. Two of his coaches included 2015 Main Event champion Joe McKeehen and four-time WSOP event winner Dominik Nitsche, who was using a laptop and appeared in photos to be running poker software to relay information to Tamayo.

Until last year’s final table, it was not frowned upon for players to receive coaching at the rail between hands. Typically, someone was watching the delayed stream and let a player know what their opponent was holding in a key pot.

But with the influx of poker software, AI and charts to help players make optimal decisions in a hand, the WSOP felt it was time to act.

“We never really had an issue … because everybody had access to the same tools, and so we kind of felt like it was a fair playing field,” Effel said. “In light of the situation, it’s probably not in the best spirit to allow these types of sophisticated tools on the tournament floor when you’re competing for millions of dollars on the world stage. The spirit of the competition is we want an environment where poker players can compete at the highest level with the utmost integrity.”

While Effel was clear that Tamayo and his cohort did not break the rules, their actions toed the line between unethical and illegal. Several prominent players spoke out when the Main Event concluded.

Rulebook changes

The WSOP amended its rulebook in response to eliminate the use of any poker information tools or coaching in the tournament area.

Rule 64d states, “Participants and spectators are not allowed to use charts, apps, artificial intelligence or any other form of electronic assistance in the tournament room that could give a Participant an advantage over another Participant.”

The rule goes on to say that, “Spectators are also prohibited from providing live real-time assistance or coaching through direct (speaking) or indirect (text, e-mail, through any electronic device, etc.) communication to an active Participant in any WSOP event.”

Rule 64 also indicates that players must remove all approved electronic devices when the tournament reaches its final three tables.

“You want the competition to be pure. It’s like taking a test. You can’t have your notes when you’re taking the test,” Effel said.

Reaction

Prominent pros appear to be onboard with the changes. Similar rules were instituted for WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas in December.

“I think the WSOP did an excellent job addressing the issue in a fair and responsible way that isn’t cumbersome on the players but also protects the integrity of the game,” Poker Hall of Fame member Daniel Negreanu said.

The WSOP features 100 live events and opens Tuesday with the first starting flight of the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Mystery Millions. The tournament features a top bounty prize of $1 million and a guaranteed $1 million prize to the winner.

The Main Event starts July 2 with the final table set to begin July 15 on PokerGO. The streaming service’s coverage will feature more than two dozen bracelet events.

“We’re excited about this year’s World Series of Poker,” Effel said, “about some of the new stuff we have for our players and about making their experience here, regardless of what they’re playing, even better than it ever has been.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.