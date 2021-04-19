80°F
WSOP moving to CBS Sports Network in new TV rights deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2021 - 12:48 pm
Damian Salas shows off his bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event title Su ...
Damian Salas shows off his bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

The World Series of Poker is leaving ESPN for the CBS Sports Network.

The WSOP announced Monday that it has reached a multiyear rights agreement with CBS as its new TV partner. CBS Sports Network will air 15 hours of WSOP Main Event coverage this year as well as 36 hours of coverage of 18 other WSOP bracelet events, a news release said.

CBS will partner with the subscription video service PokerGO on the broadcasts. Other Viacom CBS platforms, including the new Paramount+ service, also will be involved. Details will be announced when the full WSOP schedule is revealed.

ESPN has been the longtime TV home of the WSOP, and its expanded coverage that started in 2003 when Chris Moneymaker won the WSOP Main Event helped drive the poker boom at the time.

CBS was the first network to broadcast the WSOP in the 1970s on its “CBS Sports Spectacular” program, the release said.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with the highest-profile and richest event in competitive tournament poker featuring the best players in the world,” CBS Sports vice president of programming Dan Weinberg said in a statement.

WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said: “CBS Sports has long been a pioneer in covering a broad range of championship sport. We couldn’t be more excited to see increased television coverage of the WSOP in the coming years and benefit from their growing media platforms.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

