WSOP online Circuit event schedule leads to bracelet

The World Series of Poker has moved its monthly Circuit events completely online for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a WSOP bracelet to be awarded for the year-end event.

The events will be held on WSOP.com, available to players physically located in Nevada and New Jersey (residency not required).

The first series, called the Winter Online Super Circuit, begins Thursday and runs through Jan. 31. Gold rings will be awarded in 18 events. (The Circuit series awards rings in contrast to the flagship WSOP’s trophy bracelets.)

In all, more than 180 rings will be awarded over 13 Circuit series. The events will include a leaderboard that allows players to become eligible for free tournaments and other incentives.

Eventually, 256 qualifiers will compete for a WSOP bracelet in the year-end WSOP Online Circuit Championship on Dec. 28.

Some Circuit series will be branded with an official casino host, allowing players to buy in and cash out at the casino cage. Out-of-market players can also receive promotional rates for rooms to stay and play.

Las Vegas hosts include Planet Hollywood Resort from Feb. 17 to 28, Bally’s from July 16 to 27, the Rio from Aug. 20 to 31, Caesars Palace from Sept. 15 to 26, Paris Las Vegas from Nov. 10 to 21 and Harrah’s from Dec. 8 to 19.

The Winter Online Super Circuit that starts Thursday includes buy-ins ranging from $215 to $2,000.

