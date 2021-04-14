WSOP Online US schedule includes 33 bracelet events

The World Series of Poker events will run from July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

The World Series of Poker Online will return in July with 33 bracelet events available for U.S. players.

The events will run from July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play, but they don’t have to be residents.

Information on an online series for international players will be announced in the coming weeks, WSOP officials said.

The U.S. portion of the WSOP Online features buy-ins ranging from $333 to $7,777. The $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship will be held July 31. Last year, Nahrain Tamero prevailed in a field of 2,126 entries to earn her first WSOP bracelet and $310,831.83.

The WSOP Online was created last year when the flagship WSOP at the Rio was postponed then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of America’s online poker laws, the world cannot play together online, so seperate series were held for U.S. and international players. In all, 85 bracelets were awarded.

This year, WSOP officials plan for the online series to be held in addition to a regular live WSOP, tentatively set for Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 at the Rio.

The U.S. version of the WSOP Online generated more than $26 million in prize money across 31 events last year, officials said.

This year’s U.S. series includes a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Grande Finale on Aug. 1 with a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million, the largest ever offered on WSOP.com, officials said.

Other highlights on the schedule include:

— $500 No-limit Hold’em Big 500 Kick-Off to begin the series July 1.

— $2,000 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack on July 6.

— $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no re-entry) on July 13.

— $5,300 No-limit Hold’em High Roller freezeout on July 15.

— $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller on July 20.

— $7,777 No-limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s High Roller on July 25.

— $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship on July 26.

— $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller Championship on July 27.

— $600 No-limit Hold’em Six-max Championship on July 29.

“Poker deserves a big finish to 2021 and we’re looking to heat things up this summer,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “We expect to offer great value tournaments as well as comprehensive satellites to qualify for Las Vegas in the fall.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.