WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating

The World Series of Poker is investigating a player who finished third in the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event Sunday.

The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The World Series of Poker is investigating a player for cheating after he finished third in the most expensive tournament on the schedule.

Martin Kabrhel, a high-stakes professional from the Czech Republic, was accused of wrongdoing Sunday by at least two prominent poker players before, during and after the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event.

Tournament officials said Monday they were aware of the allegations.

“While we do not discuss specific security protocols used to monitor players and gaming equipment, the integrity of the game remains paramount and we can assure fellow patrons that we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the WSOP said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further comment on the matter at this time.”

Prior to the start of the final table of the Super High Roller event, professional poker player Andrew Robl accused Kabrhel on Twitter of marking cards and asked, “How is Martin Kabrhel not banned from the WSOP?”

Robl finished out of the money in the tournament.

How is Martin Kabrhel not banned from the WSOP? He makes any tournament no fun for anyone and on top of it I’ve seen him mark cards in every tournament I’ve ever played with him. — Andrew Robl (@Andrew_Robl) June 18, 2023

Thank you @Andrew_Robl. You are gutsy to go public w this truth. Unanimous? Indeed. Speaking for myself: I was uncomfortable . . . https://t.co/f91jqGm9gT — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) June 18, 2023

The final nine players were informed before play started Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas they would not be permitted to stand while their hand was live, a ruling that appeared to be aimed at Kabrhel.

At one point during six-handed play, Kabrhel stood up and a tournament official was called to the table.

“The reason that you’re not allowed to stand is if the cards were marked, you’d have a better angle of it,” sixth-place finisher Dan Smith told Kabrhel. “So, as a preventative measure, we can’t have that. … That’s the reason the ruling sits.”

When Kabrhel asked if they were serious, high-stakes pro Chance Kornuth weighed in.

“They’ve created the rule for you to protect us,” Kornuth said. “If you have any more questions, let us know.”

After Smith was eliminated, he wished the rest of the table good luck and told Kabrhel he should be banned.

“Your antics are the worst of anybody I’ve ever (played with),” Smith said.

Dan Smith (@DanSmithHolla) had some choice words for Martin Kabrhel (@martinkabrhell) after his elimination from the $250,000 Super High Roller Bowl. 📺 – Watch live here: https://t.co/InAL0tkRzV pic.twitter.com/qoNU9e8qnm — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 19, 2023

Kabrhel defended himself Monday, posing a statement on Twitter that said he intended to pursue legal action against Robl.

“I am not a cheater, this is not true!!” Kabrhel wrote. “This gossip is damaging me not only as poker player, but also my business activities and my family.”

On behalf of yesterday situation I feel necessary to speak up. @Andrew_Robl yesterday posted on twitter an accusation that I'm marking cards and cheating in poker tournaments. I was shocked by how quickly people took it as true, pure statement with no evidence and.. — Martin Kabrhel (@martinkabrhell) June 20, 2023

Kabrhel has two WSOP bracelets and five Circuit rings for tournament victories with more than $11.6 million in career earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

He also has a reputation for getting under players’ skin with his stalling tactics and table talk.

Kabrhel earned nearly $2.3 million in Sunday’s event that was won by high-stakes pro Christopher Brewer for $5.3 million.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.