Wynn hits $10M poker guarantee with room to spare

The Wynn didn’t have to worry about making its $10 million poker tournament guarantee.

The Wynn Millions, a $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event, received 1,328 entries, creating a total prize pool of more than $12.4 million. The Wynn needed 1,064 entries to reach the guarantee.

First place will receive just over $2 million, and second gets more than $1.2 million. Each of the final nine players will receive at least $202,765; the top 134 places will be paid.

1,328 players joined in the inaugural WYNN MILLIONS creating a prize pool of $12,483,200! 1st – $2,018,866

2nd – $1,248,886

3rd – $871,314

4th – $619,160

5th – $456,629

6th – $360,140

7th – $289,361

8th – $240,302

9th – $202,765

134th – $25,091 pic.twitter.com/GWDfYzC60l — Wynn Poker Room (@WynnPoker) June 28, 2021

Kevin Mathers (@Kevmath), a widely known resource in the poker world for information on events past and present, said he could not recall a poker tournament in Las Vegas with a guarantee of more than $5 million.

Mathers recalls three tournaments outside Las Vegas having $10 million guarantees, and only one of them surpassed it, the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open in Florida in 2013.

The Wynn Millions had three starting flights Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event had 652 entries through the first two flights, but doubled that total with 676 more for Day 1C on Sunday.

There are 486 players remaining. The 240 survivors from the first two flights are playing Monday. The 246 Day 1C survivors return Tuesday. The field combines Wednesday, and play will continue daily until the final table Saturday.

Bryn Kenney is the chip leader after the first day with 376,500.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.