Wynn Millions poker tournament again has $10M guarantee

The Wynn Millions, a $10,000 No-limit Hold’em tournament starting Thursday, again has one of the largest prize pool guarantees in poker history.

Andrew Moreno after winning the Wynn Millions on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Wynn poker room. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas took a chance last year by putting a $10 million guarantee — one of the largest in poker history — on its signature Wynn Millions event.

The Wynn met that guarantee with room to spare, and now it’s back for more.

The next edition of the Wynn Millions begins Thursday, again with a $10 million guaranteed prize pool. The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament has three starting flights and will finish March 11.

In July, Andrew Moreno won the Wynn Millions for $1,460,105. Moreno prevailed in a field of 1,328 entries, cruising past the 1,064 needed for the guarantee. (Of each $10,000 entry, $9,400 goes into the prize pool.)

“The 2021 Wynn Millions Poker Series made an incredible impression on the poker world, and we’re excited to continue growing this event for years to come,” Ryan Beauregard, executive director of poker operations at Wynn Las Vegas, said in a release.

The Wynn Millions guarantee is among the biggest in poker history. The Super High Roller Bowl at the Aria in 2016 had a $15 million guarantee, and the World Series of Poker Main Event had what amounted to a more than $10 million guarantee in 2014 by promising that much to the winner.

The Wynn Millions series continues until March 20 with several other events, including a $3,500 No-limit Hold’em event with a $2 million guarantee and a $400 No-limit Hold’em event with a $100,000 guarantee.

Some other ongoing and upcoming poker tournament series in Las Vegas include:

— Venetian DeepStack Showdown (Tuesday through March 27 at The Venetian), featuring a $3,500 No-limit Hold’em UltimateStack event with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool. Some events with buy-ins as low as $400.

— March Mania (March 15 to April 3 at The Orleans), featuring an $800 No-limit Hold’em Championship with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. Several events with buy-ins as low as $150.

— U.S. Poker Open (March 16 to 27 at the Aria and PokerGO studio), featuring events with buy-ins of $10,000 or more.

— World Series of Poker Circuit Series (March 17 to April 3 at Bally’s), featuring a $1,700 No-limit Hold’em Main Event with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. Some events with buy-ins as low as $250.

