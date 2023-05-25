Wynn to host $1 million buy-in poker tournament in December

The $1 million buy-in Big One for One Drop will take place in December during the World Poker Tour’s World Championship Festival at Wynn Las Vegas.

Adam Pliska, president of the World Poker Tour and a vice president with the Internet gambling company bwin.party discusses his company's partnership with the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa inside the Atlantic City casino on Sept. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Big One for One Drop poker tournament is returning.

The $1 million buy-in event will take place Dec. 18 to 20 during the World Poker Tour’s World Championship Festival at Wynn Las Vegas.

“The Big One for One Drop is such an iconic tournament in the world of poker. We are honored to put on this incredible event in conjunction with the One Drop Foundation and Wynn Las Vegas,” WPT CEO Adam Pliska said in a statement. “The $1 million buy-in is a testament to the heights this industry can reach and the continuous evolution of the World Poker Tour.”

The $1 million Big One for One Drop event attracts the world’s best high-stakes poker players along with wealthy amateurs and businesspeople.

The tournament debuted at the World Series of Poker in 2012, with Antonio Esfandiari topping a field of 48 entrants to win more than $18.3 million.

After that, the Big One for One Drop was held biennially. Daniel Colman took down the $15.3 million first prize in 2014, defeating Daniel Negreanu heads-up.

In 2016, the tournament moved to Monte Carlo, and Elton Tsang won $12.2 million. It returned to the WSOP in 2018, as Justin Bonomo emerged from a 27-player field to take home $10 million.

However, the high-stakes event has not been held since.

“We are beyond excited to be announcing the resurgence of our most iconic charity event,” said Alexandre Meunier, One Drop Foundation’s Chief Marketing and Events Officer, in a statement. “It is an incredible feeling to be able to have the support of WPT and Wynn to run our fifth edition of the Big One. … The magnitude of the buy-in, of the prize pool, but also of the funds that are directed to the crucial cause of access to safe water makes the Big One the event of all superlatives.”

The Big One for One Drop benefits the One Drop Foundation, which works to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for communities around the world. Six percent of each buy-in will directly benefit the charity.

There also are two charity events this summer during the Wynn Summer Classic series to benefit One Drop.

The $10,500 buy-in WPT EveryOne for One Drop begins July 9 and features a $10 million guaranteed prize pool. The $111,000 WPT Alpha8 for One Drop starts July 14.

“Wynn is proud to host one of the largest events in poker history, included as part of the second annual WPT Championship festival,” said Ryan Beauregard, Executive Director of Poker Operations at Wynn Las Vegas. “We look forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind experience with players and fans from across the globe.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.