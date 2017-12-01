Premier college wrestling tournament begins Friday

Many of the top collegiate wrestlers will be on display this weekend in Las Vegas.

ST. LOUIS, MO. - MARCH 18: Zahid Valencia of Arizona State tries to control Myles Amine of Michigan during the third place match of the 174-pound weight class during the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 18, 2017, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Wrestling fans in Las Vegas will be treated to some of the nation’s best collegiate competition this weekend as the annual Cliff Keen Invitational returns.

A total of 46 teams and more than 100 ranked wrestlers, per InterMat, will be on display this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Cliff Keen Invite, a premier college wrestling tournament.

Of the 25 teams in InterMat’s tournament rankings, 13 will compete this weekend in Las Vegas.

No. 2 Ohio State, which won the invite a year ago, will be the top-ranked team here, followed by Michigan, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northern Iowa, which are all in the top 15 in the rankings.

Each weight class has multiple wrestlers in InterMat’s top 10 rankings. At 174 pounds and 197 respectively, Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia and Ohio State’s Kollin Moore are the two competitors ranked at the top of their weight class by InterMat. Michigan’s Steven Micic (133), Ohio State’s Myles Martin (184) and Michigan’s Adam Coon (285) each come in at No. 2 in their respective classes.

Winner’s from last year’s invite that are expected to compete this year include Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, wrestling this year at 157 after competing at a lower weight in last year’s tournament, Michigan’s Logan Massa (165) and Valencia.

The competition begins Friday morning at 9 a.m. and concludes on Sunday afternoon with the championship finals beginning at 3 p.m.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.