Prep softball players to watch for 2019

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2019 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2019 - 6:16 pm

P — Shelby Basso, Basic

The junior led Nevada with 203 strikeouts in 176⅔ innings and powered the Wolves to the first Sunrise Region title in school history. She was a first-team all-state pick and has committed to Furman.

C — Megan Johnson, Silverado

The senior hit a Sunrise Region-best 11 homers with a .530 average. She has signed with Hawaii-Hilo and was a second-team all-state selection last season.

IF — Mikayla Berg, Basic

The senior was named to the all-state first team and batted .533 with eight homers. She helped the Wolves win the region title and reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

IF — Mia Buranamontri, Sierra Vista

The senior was named Southwest League co-Player of the Year and made the all-state first team after batting .558 with 11 homers and a state-best 82 RBIs.

IF — Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge

The senior helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region title with a .492 batting average and eight homers. She was a first-team all-state selection and has signed with Southern Utah.

IF — Ashley Ward, Coronado

The senior was the Sunrise League Player of the Year after batting .644 with 17 doubles. She also had a 2.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49⅔ innings and has signed with Montana.

OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The senior led Southern Nevada with 73 hits and had 10 home runs. She helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region championship and made the all-state first team. She has signed with Dixie State (Utah).

OF — Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran

The senior batted .480 and was named to the all-state first team. She hit five homers and scored 42 runs and has signed with Concordia-St. Paul.

OF — Hola Rosalia Nakayama, Sierra Vista

The junior was the Southwest League co-Player of the Year after batting .621 with nine homers and finishing second in the state with 75 RBIs. She made the all-state first team.

