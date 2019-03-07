Prep softball players to watch for 2019

Softball players to watch
P — Shelby Basso, Basic
The junior led Nevada with 203 strikeouts in 176⅔ innings and powered the Wolves to the first Sunrise Region title in school history. She was a first-team all-state pick and has committed to Furman.
C — Megan Johnson, Silverado
The senior hit a Sunrise Region-best 11 homers with a .530 average. She has signed with Hawaii-Hilo and was a second-team all-state selection last season.
IF — Mikayla Berg, Basic
The senior was named to the all-state first team and batted .533 with eight homers. She helped the Wolves win the region title and reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.
IF — Mia Buranamontri, Sierra Vista
The senior was named Southwest League co-Player of the Year and made the all-state first team after batting .558 with 11 homers and a state-best 82 RBIs.
IF — Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge
The senior helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region title with a .492 batting average and eight homers. She was a first-team all-state selection and has signed with Southern Utah.
IF — Ashley Ward, Coronado
The senior was the Sunrise League Player of the Year after batting .644 with 17 doubles. She also had a 2.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49⅔ innings and has signed with Montana.
OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge
The senior led Southern Nevada with 73 hits and had 10 home runs. She helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region championship and made the all-state first team. She has signed with Dixie State (Utah).
OF — Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran
The senior batted .480 and was named to the all-state first team. She hit five homers and scored 42 runs and has signed with Concordia-St. Paul.
OF — Hola Rosalia Nakayama, Sierra Vista
The junior was the Southwest League co-Player of the Year after batting .621 with nine homers and finishing second in the state with 75 RBIs. She made the all-state first team.
Preseason rankings
Class 4A
1. Shadow Ridge (28-12)
2. Basic (26-13)
3. Palo Verde (30-9)
4. Centennial (23-16)
5. Sierra Vista (25-9)
6. Coronado (26-10)
7. Desert Oasis (24-10)
8. Liberty (22-9)
9. Foothill (17-18)
10. Faith Lutheran (16-15)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (23-7)
2. Pahrump Valley (26-12)
3. Boulder City (25-11)
4. Virgin Valley (16-14)
5. Chaparral (14-8)