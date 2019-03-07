Prep softball players to watch for 2019

Basic Wolves' Shelby Basso pitches against the Douglas Tigers during the NIAA 4A softball tournament, in Reno, Nev., on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Douglas won 8-5. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shadow Ridge's Shea Clements bats against Shadow Ridge during the fourth inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverado's Megan Johnson throws to first during a softball game against Coronado Monday, March 19, 2018, at Silverado High School. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Mikayla Berg slides in safe at first during the fifth inning at Basic High School in Henderson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Basic won 11-2. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge third baseman Caitlyn Covington slides into home base after a double and an error while playing against Palo Verde during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Coronado's Ashley Ward bats against Basic during a softball game at Coronado High School in Henderson on Friday, April 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Palo Verde's Makena Martin (15) makes it to first base against Sierra Vista's Holarose Nakayama (37) during a Sunset Region softball tournament game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Softball players to watch

P — Shelby Basso, Basic

The junior led Nevada with 203 strikeouts in 176⅔ innings and powered the Wolves to the first Sunrise Region title in school history. She was a first-team all-state pick and has committed to Furman.

C — Megan Johnson, Silverado

The senior hit a Sunrise Region-best 11 homers with a .530 average. She has signed with Hawaii-Hilo and was a second-team all-state selection last season.

IF — Mikayla Berg, Basic

The senior was named to the all-state first team and batted .533 with eight homers. She helped the Wolves win the region title and reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

IF — Mia Buranamontri, Sierra Vista

The senior was named Southwest League co-Player of the Year and made the all-state first team after batting .558 with 11 homers and a state-best 82 RBIs.

IF — Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge

The senior helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region title with a .492 batting average and eight homers. She was a first-team all-state selection and has signed with Southern Utah.

IF — Ashley Ward, Coronado

The senior was the Sunrise League Player of the Year after batting .644 with 17 doubles. She also had a 2.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49⅔ innings and has signed with Montana.

OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The senior led Southern Nevada with 73 hits and had 10 home runs. She helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region championship and made the all-state first team. She has signed with Dixie State (Utah).

OF — Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran

The senior batted .480 and was named to the all-state first team. She hit five homers and scored 42 runs and has signed with Concordia-St. Paul.

OF — Hola Rosalia Nakayama, Sierra Vista

The junior was the Southwest League co-Player of the Year after batting .621 with nine homers and finishing second in the state with 75 RBIs. She made the all-state first team.