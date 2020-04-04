President Trump holds conference call with major pro sports leaders

President Donald Trump held a conference call Saturday with leaders of the major North American professional sports leagues to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman were among the 12 participants, according to White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

The contents of the call are being kept off the record, though ESPN reported Trump hopes to have fans back in arenas and stadiums as early as August and the NFL schedule “should” start on time in September.

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Trump is expected to address the media this afternoon and could offer more details of the discussion.

“Today @realDonaldTrump spoke by telephone w/commissioners of major league sports to discuss the all-of-America response to COVID-19,” Deere posted on his Twitter account. “The President recognized the good work being done by many teams & players to care for their communities, workforces, & fan bases across the Nation.

“The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry. President Trump encouraged them to continue to support their fellow Americans during this challenging time.”

Today @realDonaldTrump spoke by telephone w/commissioners of major league sports to discuss the all-of-America response to COVID-19. The President recognized the good work being done by many teams & players to care for their communities, workforces, & fan bases across the Nation. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) April 4, 2020

The NHL paused its season March 12, following the lead of the NBA after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

A total of seven players and staff from the NHL have tested positive since the pause, and the league extended is self-isolation period to April 15 as it evaluates options for resuming its season and awarding the Stanley Cup.

The NFL has continued its offseason during the pandemic and reportedly is preparing to conduct its draft online this month. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect the NFL schedule.

The other commissioners included in the call were the NBA’s Adam Silver, the WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, Major League Baseball’s Rob Manfred, the PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan, the LPGA’s Michael Whan, the UFC’s Dana White, WWE’s Vince McMahon, NASCAR’s Steve Phelps, Major League Soccer’s Don Garber and Drew Fleming of the Breeders Cup.

