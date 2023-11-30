Pro volleyball coming to Las Vegas

Vegas Pro Volleyball officially revealed the name for its team — the Vegas Thrill — and announced Dollar Loan Center will be their official home court.

NFL

Browns’ Garrett avoids major injury; Thompson-Robinson in protocol

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his left shoulder in Sunday’s game at Denver. Coach Kevin Stefanski said an MRI showed nothing major wrong in Garrett’s shoulder, the same one he sprained in a single-car crash last year. Stefanski also said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit in the second half. The status for the Bishop Gorman alum is unknown for this week’s game in Los Angeles. If he’s out, the Browns may start veteran QB Joe Flacco, who was signed last week.

■ Giants: New York anticipates Daniel Jones will return to being their starting quarterback once he finishes rehabilitating his surgically repaired right knee. General manager Joe Schoen would not put a timetable on Jones’ recovery from ACL surgery last week.

■ Bengals: Quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. In a statement, the Bengals said the procedure went as planned and Burrow is expected to make a complete recovery.

■ Dolphins: Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will sign with Miami, according to reports. He will replace linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

■ Bills: Pass rusher Shaq Lawson has apologized for shoving a Philadelphia Eagles fan after alleging the person was making threatening remarks about players and their families.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Colorado’s Sanders missed season finale at Utah with fracture in back

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the season finale at Utah over the weekend due to a fracture in his back, according to a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media. The site is run by one of coach Deion Sanders’ children and has been tracking the Buffaloes with behind-the-scenes footage throughout the season. It’s unclear when Sanders suffered the injury. He was sacked 52 times this season.

■ Michigan: Former linebackers coach Chris Partridge says in a social media post he had no knowledge of the alleged in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme for which the NCAA is investigating the Wolverines. He added that he was fired for failing to abide by the school’s directive to avoid discussing the inquiry with “anyone associated with the program.”

■ Conference USA: The conference is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025. It’s the league’s latest expansion with a school moving up from college football’s second tier to the Bowl Subdivision. The move is expected to be announced as soon as this week.

■ Texas A&M: Mike Elko was introduced Monday as the school’s new coach at a pep rally-style welcome complete with the school’s band and hundreds of fans.

■ Middle Tennessee: Coach Rick Stockstill was fired after 18 seasons capped by a 4-8 record and an ugly road loss in the regular-season finale.

■ Florida: Coach Billy Napier fired cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

MLB

Cardinals signing Minnesota’s Gray to anchor revamped rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed with AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray on a three-year contract Monday to anchor their staff heading into next season. Gray, 34, went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA for Minnesota last season. He turned down a qualifying offer from the Twins, and St. Louis will lose its second-highest draft pick next year for signing him.

■ Free agency: Shota Imanaga, who got the win for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic final against the United States, will become a free agent Tuesday. Major league teams can sign him through Jan. 11. Right-handed reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa of the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters will also become a free agent Tuesday and be available through Jan. 11.

■ Guardians: Manager Stephen Vogt has rounded out his staff, retaining Sandy Alomar Jr. and Carl Willis. Vogt has also named Craig Albernaz his bench coach. He’ll replace DeMarlo Hale, recently named Toronto’s associate manager.

SOCCER

USMNT to open 2024 with friendly against Slovenia in San Antonio

The U.S. men’s soccer team will open its 2024 schedule with an exhibition against Slovenia on Jan. 20 in San Antonio. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means most Europe-based players will not be available for the match.

■ MLS: FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta was recognized Monday with the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award. Acosta scored 17 goals and added 14 assists in leading Cincinnati to its first Supporters’ Shield.

MISCELLANEOUS

Pro Volleyball reveals name of Las Vegas team, opens ticket sales

Vegas Pro Volleyball officially revealed the name for its team — the Vegas Thrill — and announced Dollar Loan Center will be their official home court. The team has also launched a season ticket deposit campaign via the team website, VegasThrill.com.

■ NHL: The Minnesota Wild fired coach Dean Evason and replaced him with John Hynes on Monday after losing seven straight games and 14 of their first 19 to start to the NHL season. Assistant coach Bob Woods was also let go. In other team news, forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended two games for a dangerous trip of Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. As a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement, he’ll forfeit more than $41,000 in salary.

■ UNLV: Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson has been named Mountain West women’s basketball freshman of the week, the conference announced Monday. Kimpson averaged 9.5 points through two games during The Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by San Diego as the Lady Rebels defeated UC Santa Barbara and San Diego.