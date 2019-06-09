Rafael Nadal captures record-extending 12th French Open title

The 33-year-old Spaniard improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros, including a combined 24-0 in semifinals and finals.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Austria's Dominic Thiem hits his racket after hitting a shot into the net in the second set against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Nadal won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Spain's Rafael Nadal falls to the ground as the return goes out, to celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Rafael Nadal pulled away in what had suddenly become a tight final to beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 Sunday for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.

It raises Nadal’s Grand Slam title count to 18, within two of Roger Federer’s record for a man.

The 33-year-old Spaniard improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros, including a combined 24-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was a rematch of last year’s final, which Nadal won in straight sets against Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and was seeking his first major trophy.

Thiem made it seem as if this one could be much more difficult for Nadal, taking the second set to make it one set apiece.

But the No. 2-seeded Nadal reasserted himself there to grab control. He won 16 of the initial 17 points in the third set en route to collecting 12 of the last 14 games.

No other man or woman has won as many as 12 titles at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

When it ended, Nadal dropped to his back on the clay he loves so much, then covered his face with both hands.