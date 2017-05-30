Raiders’ Derek Carr vows to play out contract if no deal by training camp

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr discusses the upcoming football season at an off-season news conference at the team facility in Alameda, Calif., on April 17, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Derek Carr will sign a contract extension in less than two months.

Or he won’t this year at all.

The Raiders quarterback has expressed that he wants to sign a contract extension before training camp begins in late July. On Tuesday, he took that point a step further, emphasizing the degree to which discussions will end if no deal is done at that point.

Carr is entering the final season of his four-year contract.

He and the Raiders both have expressed a desire for a long-term deal, and optimism continues to surround the situation that it’ll be done before late July.

It must.

“I wouldn’t even answer my phone,” Carr said in a media conference. “The money isn’t the thing that drives. If it was, then I shouldn’t be standing here. What drives me is making sure I’m giving everything I have in my abilities and making sure that we win. I don’t want anything distracting my thought process at all. It’s not a jab or anything like that. That’s just me saying, ‘I’m not going to deal with anything that’s not helping me focusing on winning.’”

To that end, Carr said that he recently saw teammate Khalil Mack appear on an ESPN segment.

During it, Mack was asked about Carr’s contract, and it “bugged the heck out of me,” Carr said. Such questions to teammates are what he wants to avoid by the time Raiders open camp in Napa, Calif.

“There’s nothing new to report to right now,” Carr said, “but I’m hoping those things will pick up here real soon, which we’re expecting. They’ve been talking to Tim (Younger), my agent. That should get going real soon, I hope, because once training camp hits, I’m all football. I’m not going to distract my teammates. You guys (the media) are going to want to know. Trust me: If it’s not done by training camp, we won’t be talking about it. I’m focused on football because I just want to win.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.