5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 17 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 17 opponent.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes for touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. The pass gave Mahomes the NFL record for away-game touchdown passes in a single season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Raiders travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. The Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 17 opponent:

1. Post Mahomes

On Wednesday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that if he had a vote for MVP, he would pick Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gruden witnessed Mahomes in Week 13. Mahomes threw for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 40-33 win over the Raiders. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (48) and is second in the league for quarterback rating (114.0) and passing yards (4,842). The second-year quarterback has thrown for 31 touchdowns and six interceptions on the road as opposed to 17 touchdowns and five interceptions at home.

2. Travis Touchdown

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a nightmare for the Raiders in their first matchup in Kelce’s best game this season. The Pro Bowl tight end had 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Opposing defenses have kept Kelce out of the end zone the past two games, but is second on the team for TD receptions (10) behind wide receiver Tyreek Hill (11).

3. Paranormal Sack-tivity

The Chiefs have had no problem getting to the quarterback. Their 49 sacks are the second most in the NFL just behind the Minnesota Vikings (50). Defensive end Chris Jones and linebacker Dee Ford lead the team in sacks with 15½ and 12, respectively.

4. Watch the Thrown

Pass defense continues to be the Chiefs’ biggest hole. They have the NFL’s worst pass defense among playoff teams The Chiefs were able to get three-time All Pro safety Eric Berry back two weeks ago, and his snap count continues to increase as he gets back to game shape.

5. Chiefs three-peat?

The Chiefs can win their third-straight AFC West championship on Sunday. They’re tied with the Los Angeles Chargers at the top of thedivision, but hold the tiebreaker with a better division record. Kansas City can clinch the division with either a victory or a Chargers loss to the Denver Broncos.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.