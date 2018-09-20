5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 3 opponent — Miami Dolphins

The Raiders have dug themselves an 0-2 start after giving up another second-half lead last week against the Broncos.
Oakland will attempt to record its first win of the season on Sunday when the team concludes a two-game road trip against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are unbeaten with wins over the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets to open the season. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 3 opponent:
1. Tannehill back to form
To many, it’s hard to understand why the Dolphins continue to show faith in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has produced pedestrian numbers and missed numerous games because of injuries since being drafted in the first round in 2012. The simple reason: Tannehill wins when he has Dolphins coach Adam Gase calling the plays. Tannehill is 9-1 in his last 10 starts. Again, the numbers don’t pop out to start the season, but he’s completed 72 percent of his passes and is gaining yards on the ground. Tannehill doesn’t seem to be bothered by the surgically repaired left knee that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season. The Raiders’ lackluster pass rush might have trouble getting to a mobile Tannehill.
2. Banged up O-line
Not everything is going right for the Dolphins. They lost their prized free agent acquisition, Josh Sitton, for the season after the left guard sustained a torn rotator cuff in the opening week. The offensive line gave up four sacks last week. That could bode well for the Raiders’ defensive line that only has two sacks for the season. But expect Tannehill to release the ball quicker to possession receivers Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola.
3. Tandem backfield
Old-reliable Frank Gore and up-and-comer Kenyan Drake have given Miami one of the top rushing teams in the league. The Dolphins are sixth in rushing yards per game with 127.5 yards. Drake has received the bulk of the carries and could see an increase in work this week against a Raiders defense that ran out of gas in Denver.
4. Rising secondary
Xavien Howard is emerging as a shutdown cornerback. In the first two games of the season, opposing quarterbacks rarely threw to Howard’s side of the field. When Jets quarterback Sam Darnold tested him in the end zone last week, Howard won the battle with an interception. Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ 2018 first-round pick, has stepped up as a nickel cornerback. Former UNLV standout Torry McTyer is a backup cornerback for Miami.
5. No Suh, no problem
The Dolphins’ rushing defense has done just fine without defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who was released by Miami in the offseason and now plays for the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins have gotten production from a four-man rotation at defensive tackle. Miami allows only 79 rushing yards per game, good enough for eighth best in the league. Defensive ends Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake anchor the Dolphins’ pass rush.
