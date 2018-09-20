5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 3 opponent — Miami Dolphins

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 3 opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage, behind center Daniel Kilgore (67) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins' Charles Harris (90) and Davon Godchaux (56) sack New York Jets' Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (17) rushes as tight end Mike Gesicki (86) blocks New York Jets' Morris Claiborne (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins won 20-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The Raiders have dug themselves an 0-2 start after giving up another second-half lead last week against the Broncos.

Oakland will attempt to record its first win of the season on Sunday when the team concludes a two-game road trip against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are unbeaten with wins over the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets to open the season. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 3 opponent:

1. Tannehill back to form

To many, it’s hard to understand why the Dolphins continue to show faith in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has produced pedestrian numbers and missed numerous games because of injuries since being drafted in the first round in 2012. The simple reason: Tannehill wins when he has Dolphins coach Adam Gase calling the plays. Tannehill is 9-1 in his last 10 starts. Again, the numbers don’t pop out to start the season, but he’s completed 72 percent of his passes and is gaining yards on the ground. Tannehill doesn’t seem to be bothered by the surgically repaired left knee that forced him to miss the entire 2017 season. The Raiders’ lackluster pass rush might have trouble getting to a mobile Tannehill.

2. Banged up O-line

Not everything is going right for the Dolphins. They lost their prized free agent acquisition, Josh Sitton, for the season after the left guard sustained a torn rotator cuff in the opening week. The offensive line gave up four sacks last week. That could bode well for the Raiders’ defensive line that only has two sacks for the season. But expect Tannehill to release the ball quicker to possession receivers Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola.

3. Tandem backfield

Old-reliable Frank Gore and up-and-comer Kenyan Drake have given Miami one of the top rushing teams in the league. The Dolphins are sixth in rushing yards per game with 127.5 yards. Drake has received the bulk of the carries and could see an increase in work this week against a Raiders defense that ran out of gas in Denver.

4. Rising secondary

Xavien Howard is emerging as a shutdown cornerback. In the first two games of the season, opposing quarterbacks rarely threw to Howard’s side of the field. When Jets quarterback Sam Darnold tested him in the end zone last week, Howard won the battle with an interception. Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ 2018 first-round pick, has stepped up as a nickel cornerback. Former UNLV standout Torry McTyer is a backup cornerback for Miami.

5. No Suh, no problem

The Dolphins’ rushing defense has done just fine without defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who was released by Miami in the offseason and now plays for the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins have gotten production from a four-man rotation at defensive tackle. Miami allows only 79 rushing yards per game, good enough for eighth best in the league. Defensive ends Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake anchor the Dolphins’ pass rush.

