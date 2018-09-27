5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 4 opponent — Cleveland Browns

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 4 opponent.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs off the field after the Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Raiders won’t play the “same old Browns” when the two teams meet Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Cleveland Browns (1-1-1) are riding high after snapping their 19-game winless streak last week in a 21-17 victory against the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.”

Oakland (0-3) will attempt to snap its losing streak that extended to seven games after blowing another second-half lead versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 4 opponent:

1. Baker, the savior

It only took rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield one half to lead the Browns to their first win in nearly two years. Mayfield gave the team an immediate boost and electrified the stadium when he entered the game late in the second quarter against the Jets. His confidence and accurate throws ignited a 14-point comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft had the stadium and the millions of viewers watching in the palm of his hand after he rolled to the left to catch a pass from Jarvis Landry for the two-point conversion. Now, the real journey begins for Mayfield, who will make his first career start versus the Raiders and their rowdy fans in the Black Hole. Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will need to find ways for his team to rattle the rookie.

2. Thin receiving corps

Cleveland has a talented duo at wide receiver with rookie Antonio Callaway and Landry, but they don’t have depth behind them. Raiders cornerbacks Gareon Conley, Rashaan Melvin and Leon Hall will try to take away one of Mayfield’s weapons. Expect the Browns to run a handful of trick plays, like the Dolphins did a week ago to throw off the Raiders. Mayfield also has talented tight end David Njoku to throw to in the middle of the field.

3. Emerging star pass-rusher

The Raiders’ offensive line will have its hands full with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick. Garrett is tied for the league-high in sacks with four and has two forced fumbles. Raiders rookie left tackle Kolton Miller has had a solid start to his career, but he struggled last week versus the Dolphins’ Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake. Raiders right tackle Donald Penn is questionable to play because of a concussion sustained last week.

4. Revamped defense

The Browns have a lot more to offer than just Garrett. Cleveland’s defense is only giving up 19.7 points per game and has a league-best 11 takeaways (five interceptions, six fumbles recovered). Mayfield is getting all the hype, but the Browns’ other 2018 first-round pick, Denzel Ward, might be the front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Ward is part of a talented Browns secondary with Terrance Mitchell, Damarious Randall and Jabrill Peppers. The Browns could get defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Christian Kirksey back this week from injury.

5. Running back committee

Carlos Hyde had a big role in the Browns’ rally last week. He rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries and found the end zone twice. He’s paired with rookie Nick Chubb, who has struggled to start the season. Duke Johnson Jr. is the versatile third-down back for Cleveland.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.