5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 8 opponent — Indianapolis Colts

It’s was an eventful bye week for the Raiders (1-5), who appear to be looking ahead to the 2019 season. But there are still 10 games left this year, starting with a home matchup Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are coming off a dominant 37-5 victory versus the Buffalo Bills to improve to 2-5.

The last time the Raiders were on the field, they were embarrassed in London during a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Amari Cooper was their No. 1 wide receiver. Cooper now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 8 opponent:

1. Same old Luck

When Andrew Luck was pulled to have backup QB Jacoby Brissett attempt a Haily Mary throw against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, many had concerns that Luck had lost his arm strength. The Colts were just playing it safe. The training wheels are now off and Luck is back to his pre-shoulder injury form. He leads the league in pass attempts with 311 and is racking up yards again. Luck is second in the league with 20 touchdown passes and is the catalyst for the Colts’ offense averaging 27 points per game. Luck could have a monster outing against the Raiders’ poor pass defense.

2. T.Y. connection

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup last week after missing two games because of injury. Hilton’s presence gave the team a boost and he found the end zone twice against the Bills. With Hilton in the lineup, that creates opportunities for Ryan Grant and tight end Eric Ebron. Hilton’s top-level speed also contributes in the running game on play-action calls.

3. Rushing help

The Colts had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL before finally breaking out in Week 7. The team recorded 220 rushing yards with Marlon Mack leading the way with 126 yards on 19 carries. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins also contribute to the running game. The Raiders give up 131.8 rushing yards per game, sixth worst in the league.

4. Standout rookie

Indianapolis drafted left guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall, but it’s the second-round pick that’s turning heads this season. Linebacker Darius Leonard is in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He leads the NFL in combined tackles with 79. The South Carolina State product was unknown heading into the draft. He’s now arguably the Colts’ best defensive player.

5. Second choice

Looks like Josh McDaniels did the Colts a favor by backing out of his commitment to coach the Colts. First-year coach Frank Reich has received plenty of praise from pundits for guiding the Colts in the right direction. They won’t sniff the postseason this year, but there’s finally excitement in the building and with a healthy Luck. The opposite of what’s going on with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

